Water issues that came to a head last week at Summer Manor apartments underscore the fact that reforming the Decatur Housing Authority and its properties for low-income seniors is a work in progress, with much work yet to be done.
The problems at Summer Manor began Oct. 27 with a leaky pipe that resulted in low water pressure. It was an inconvenience for some residents and a fire hazard for others. The authority put up residents on the top two floors in hotels until the issue was addressed. Plumbers installed a new pump to increase water pressure last Thursday.
Decatur fire officials, however, were concerned they didn’t learn until nearly after the fact that Summer Manor had water issues severe enough to mean fire suppression systems on the top floors didn’t have enough water pressure to function properly in the event of a fire.
“Going forward, we want any commercial or industrial system to let us know when they might have water problems,” Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones said. “We’ll make our fire watch crew aware of the problem so they can be ready. We hope nothing ever happens, but we want to be ready.”
Residents, meanwhile, cite other concerns. One, while happy the apartment complex now has good water pressure, cites ongoing issues with washing machines and mold.
Some of these issues are to be expected. Decatur Housing Authority has a new director who has been on the job just six months, and when Taura Denmon took over the beleaguered agency in May, she estimated she would need three months just to “wrap my arms around Decatur Housing Authority.”
Denmon, a 14-year veteran of a housing authority in Louisiana, took over DHA in crisis mode. The agency had just entered into a settlement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to resolve issues with housing discrimination and substandard management.
HUD accused DHA of racial discrimination involving tenant assignments to its three apartment buildings for low-income senior adults, Summer Manor, Jordan-Neill and Westgate Gardens.
The Housing Authority board denied the accusations but agreed to a settlement in which it paid out $117,000 to 49 alleged discrimination victims. It also committed to upgrade Westgate Gardens at an estimated cost of $1 million and promised to revise its waiting-list policies.
Denmon said she’s dealt with “a few Fair Housing (Act) issues” in the past “but nothing that has risen to this level.”
She is also trying to improve DHA’s occupancy rate, which was 94% in August — a significant improvement over DHA’s 88.69% occupancy rate of the previous year but still shy of HUD requirements.
Denmon appears to be off to a good start, but many of the remaining issues all seem to point to lack of communication, either between the authority and its residents or the authority and city departments.
Fortunately, those should be some of the easiest problems to resolve.
