In the midst of all the bad news, it’s worth it to stop for a bit and focus on the good news.
The good news is north Alabama is still growing economically. The coronavirus pandemic may be slowing things down — and it is certainly taking a toll on small businesses, especially restaurants having to deal with reduced seating capacity and some customers who are simply avoiding eating out for anything other than takeaway. But major industrial employers are soldiering on, which bodes well for the area’s long-term prospects.
We were reminded of that last week when Mazda Toyota Manufacturing announced it will invest an additional $830 million for more cutting-edge manufacturing equipment for its production lines and enhanced training for its workforce for its automotive plant under construction in Limestone County.
The now $2.3 billion plant eventually will employ 4,000, according to the company, not counting the thousands more who will be employed by suppliers locating nearby.
The plant, which has already hired more than 600 employees, will manufacture up to 150,000 units of a future Mazda crossover vehicle and up to 150,000 units of a to-be-announced Toyota SUV each year, according to the company.
All of this comes as there also are some signs the country is recovering from the lockdown made necessary by the COVID-19 virus.
While layoffs are still rampant, there are signs they are on the decline.
Figures released last week show the number of Americans applying for unemployment dropped below 1 million the previous week for the first time since March.
“Applications for jobless benefits declined to 963,000, the second straight drop, from 1.2 million the previous week, the government said Thursday. That signals layoffs are slowing, though the weekly figure still far exceeds the pre-outbreak record of just under 700,000, set in 1982,” The Associated Press reported.
The economic lockdown, meant to “flatten the curve” of new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations so that they didn’t overwhelm the nation’s medical infrastructure — and its medical professionals — was unsustainable over the long term. That’s why it was only ever meant to be a temporary measure.
That said, some states, including Alabama, reopened their economies before they had flattened their curves, and they saw a dramatic rise in coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths. Neither is that sustainable.
So, more good news: Alabama has finally flattened its curve.
“Things are encouraging, at the moment, in terms of the numbers of new cases per day, in terms of the percent positives and in terms of the track of hospitalizations. All those are better this week,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said Thursday.
According to the state’s figures, the seven-day average number of daily cases has dropped below 1,000, after being 1,800 in mid-July. The number of hospitalized patients has dropped from about 1,600 to 1,400 and the percent of positive tests has dropped to 12.3%, down from 16.7%.
This improvement all comes after Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide mask order, and indicates that face coverings and social distancing can work. And as a way of fighting infections, they are far more sustainable than lockdowns.
The reopening of schools is already posing challenges and may cause virus cases to rise again, but we now know how to fight back while we wait for a vaccine or more effective treatments.
That gives us hope, and some good news, where it had been in short supply.
