“It’s always darkest before the dawn,” or so they saying goes. If that bit of old folk wisdom is true, there is cause for hope, indeed, with the dawning of 2021.
After a year roiled by pandemic and political turmoil, the traditions associated with the changing of the calendar offer us a fresh start — and there are real reasons for optimism.
Two vaccines for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have received government approval, and a third — already approved in the United Kingdom — is on the way. The two vaccines already now being distributed in the U.S. offer hope not only for beating back the coronavirus, but combating other diseases, too.
Both the vaccine created by Pfizer and the one created by Moderna use new technology that could help fight other illnesses that have, until now, proved resistant to conventional treatments. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are what is known as “messenger RNA vaccines.”
Despite what some conspiracy theorists on the internet claim, mRNA vaccines do not “rewrite” your DNA. They are simply a new way of priming people’s immune systems to fight disease.
“To trigger an immune response, many vaccines put a weakened or inactivated germ into our bodies,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Not mRNA vaccines. Instead, they teach our cells how to make a protein — or even just a piece of a protein — that triggers an immune response inside our bodies. That immune response, which produces antibodies, is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies.”
There is no danger the mRNA vaccine will change a person’s DNA, the genetic code that makes all of us who we are.
“The fact that mRNA is genetic material might lead you to think there’s some risk of genetic side-effects,” writes Adam Finn, professor of pediatrics at the Bristol Children’s Vaccine Centre, University of Bristol, in The Guardian. “However, in human cells, while DNA is regularly transcribed into RNA, the reverse doesn’t happen — RNA can’t make it back into DNA and alter our genes.”
If the new mRNA vaccines prove as successful as researches hope — and the preliminary studies have shown better than expected results compared to vaccines using traditional methods — then mRNA vaccines could potentially be used against other diseases.
“Already, mRNA vaccines are being tested for other infectious agents, such as Ebola, Zika virus, and influenza. Cancer cells make proteins that also can be targeted by mRNA vaccines: Indeed, recent progress was reported with melanoma. And theoretically, mRNA technology could produce proteins missing in certain diseases, like cystic fibrosis,” writes Dr. Anthony Komaroff of Harvard Medical School.
Just as spin-offs from the space program have led to technologies that have revolutionized how we live, the fight against COVID-19 could revolutionize how doctors fight all sorts of illnesses, not just the new coronavirus.
Out of the dark of the coronavirus pandemic, we could be stepping into the light of whole new ways of fighting diseases that kill and debilitate, not only in the Third World but in the First World, too.
