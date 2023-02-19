The Issue

A new survey finds that while most people still trust their local news, trust in the national news media is at a new low, with many people believing the national news media seeks deliberately to mislead. The national media would do well to remember its mission.

Public trust in the news media remains at an all-time low. It has gotten so bad that more than half of Americans, according to a new survey, believe the national news media deliberately intends to mislead them.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.