Alabama lawmakers have talked about it for years, and there has never been a better time to do it. Eliminating the state’s sales tax on groceries is an idea whose time may have finally come.
The state’s General Fund and education budgets, for once, are flush — at least for the time being. Meanwhile, persistent inflation is making it harder for people to make ends meet.
One would expect a proposed tax cut to have broad support, and that’s just what a new poll commissioned by the Alabama Republican Party found. The poll, which has a margin of error of +/- 3.2%, found that large majorities of Republicans, Democrats and independents favor eliminating the state’s sales tax on groceries.
Seventy percent of Republicans polled, 70% of Democrats and 69% of independents said they favor eliminating the state sales tax on groceries.
Several proposals are currently floating around the state Legislature to eliminate the grocery tax, and the Republicans’ poll question — “Do you support or oppose legislation to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries?” — doesn’t distinguish between them. One proposal, put forth by state Sen. Arthur Orr of Decatur, for example, would gradually eliminate the sales tax only for foods allowed for purchase under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, which includes baby foods and formulas, milks, cheeses, fruits and vegetables, eggs, canned fish and peanut butter.
Given the poll’s wording, however, most people responding to it probably have something broader than Orr’s plan in mind.
The poll also found that Alabamians overwhelmingly prefer eliminating the grocery tax to Gov. Kay Ivey’s proposed tax rebate.
Ivey’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget includes a $400 one-time rebate for Alabama taxpayers who filed returns in 2021.
But Ivey’s plan polls well behind eliminating the grocery tax. Asked “Do you support or oppose the State of Alabama giving citizens a rebate check out of this year’s budget surplus?” just 34% of Republicans support the idea compared to 49% of Democrats. Only 32% of independents support the rebate. Only Democrats were more likely to support the rebate (49%) than oppose it (30%).
But all three prefer eliminating the grocery tax to the rebate. Among Republicans, 83% said they preferred eliminating the grocery tax. Eighty percent of Democrats and 85% of independents also preferred the grocery tax cut.
We all know eliminating the sales tax on groceries is popular. It is also doable. With the state’s current budget surpluses, it’s possible to eliminate the grocery tax and see what impact it has on the state’s budgets. If there is a drastic shortfall that threatens necessary programs or the Education Trust Fund, there will be time to adjust — and hopefully with tax revenue from a source that’s not as regressive as the sales tax on groceries.
It also makes more economic sense than a flat $400 rebate, which will go to people who don’t need it and is more likely to add to inflation than help those most affected by inflation.
Alabama is one of just three states that tax groceries at its full sales tax rate. It’s time to get with the program.
