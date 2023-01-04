Who is George Santos? He’s the newly elected Republican U.S. House representative from New York’s 3rd Congressional District. Beyond that who he is, indeed, is the question.
Politicians lie. That’s a fact of life. Sometimes they even make things up about themselves. President Joe Biden infamously scuttled his bid for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination when he plagiarized part of a speech by British Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock — in which Kinnock described his own family and upbringing — during a Democratic debate.
Former President Donald Trump at the very least embellishes almost everything he says. In her book about Trump, “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman describes Trump inventing details of his own origin story — a 1964 ceremony Trump attended for the opening of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.
But next to Santos, Biden and Trump appear to be amateurs.
According to The New York Daily News, Santos has lied about his grandparents being Holocaust survivors, being Jewish, having employees who died in the 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, graduating college, where he’s worked, charity work and owning rental properties adversely affected by the pandemic’s eviction moratorium.
In reality, his grandparents were from Brazil, he’s Catholic, none of the Pulse victims have any connection to him, he never graduated from college and he doesn’t appear to own any rental properties at all, according to the Daily News.
On its face, it looks as if Santos has perpetrated a kind of fraud on the voters of New York’s District 3. He’s sure to face pushback from House Democrats, and maybe even some House Republicans. He could face legal jeopardy back home.
“The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress,” said Nassau County’s Republican District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly. “If a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”
Additionally, according to The Associated Press, “Federal prosecutors in New York have started to examine Santos’ background and his financial dealings.”
But apart from “Who is George Santos?” the other question is how did he get so far as to be elected to Congress without any of his fabrications coming out?
Clearly, Santos’ Democratic opponent flunked Opposition Research 101. But also, a hollowing out of local news is to blame.
One local newspaper was on to Santos. The North Shore Leader on Long Island last September was asking questions about Santos’ real net worth, where his money came from and other discrepancies in his biography. But the Leader is a tiny paper with a part-time staff. Unfortunately, no one else with more resources picked up the ball.
“It was the stuff national headlines are supposed to be built on: A hyperlocal outlet like the Leader does the leg work, regional papers verify and amplify the story, and before long an emerging political scandal is being broadcast coast-to-coast,” observed a Washington Post story last week. “But that system, which has atrophied for decades amid the destruction of news economies, appears to have failed completely this time.”
The Santos affair underscores the importance of local news. Local newspapers are part of a food chain that takes small bits of information at the ground level up to where they can fill in the bigger picture. In this case, however, part of that chain was broken.
No news isn’t good news. The lack of news turned out to be bad news for the voters on Long Island and in Queens. They voted in ignorance.
Supporting your local newspaper is important, ultimately, because it means your newspaper is there to support you.
