Alabama voters last week gave a resounding “no” to Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to remake the body that oversees the state’s primary and secondary education system.
They voted 3-1 against statewide Amendment 1, which would have done away with the Alabama State Board of Education and replaced it with a board nominated by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate.
Ivey and other supporters of Amendment 1 said it would take education policy out of the hands of politicians, meaning the members of the current state school board who are elected by Alabama voters.
“I’d invite everybody that is concerned about their child’s education and the future of the state to get involved and be for something very positive that could improve education. Why would you not want to improve a system that is broken?” Ivey said while promoting Amendment 1.
Almost everyone agrees Alabama’s education system is broken, and we suspect most voters who voted against Amendment 1 are among them. Nevertheless, they clearly didn’t see switching from an elected to an appointed school board as a solution to the school system’s problems.
Ultimately, it comes down to trust, and it looks like voters simply do not trust the governor and the state Legislature to fix education in Alabama. There is good reason for that.
While Gov. Ivey and many state lawmakers point their fingers at the state school board, the fact remains that the Legislature has spent most of the past decade taking decision-making authority away from the board. It created a charter school process that essentially bypasses the board.
Whether one favors charter schools or not, there is no denying that is just one of many areas where the Legislature is micromanaging education.
The Legislature and the governor oversee education spending, they create programs like the Alabama Reading Initiative and the state’s pre-K program, and they decide how much time students must spend in the classroom. Even now, a bill is under consideration that would mandate the length of summer break statewide.
It’s not just instability in the state school board that has been going on while the state has sunk to the bottom of national education attainment rankings. It’s funding and policy formulated by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor.
Alabamians have been told time and again initiatives backed by lawmakers are showing success, whether it’s the Alabama Reading Initiative or the First Class Pre-K program, which Ivey never mentions without noting it’s “award winning” and the “nation’s best.” Yet for all this, it has not translated into a better education system overall. Overall, the state’s school system continues to languish at the bottom of the heap.
Amendment 1 supporters pointed to the five state superintendents in the past four years hired by the state board, but they could just as well point to the constantly changing state report card the Legislature has mandated to keep track of how well schools are doing. Maybe such a report card is a good idea in theory, but in practice it has failed so far to deliver a standard baseline measurement that actually shows how good or bad schools are. Another attempt to revise the grading system — this time by taking English language learner students out of some measurements — is now going through the Legislature.
An elected state school board may not be ideal, but voters clearly don’t think a board appointed by “experts” chosen by those who already, in practice, really run the education system is an improvement.
We can see why.
