People around the community called her “Miracle Molly.” Her miracle was that she survived.
Fourteen years ago, Molly Moses sustained grievous injuries in a boating accident. How exactly it happened remains a mystery, but the boat she was in with her father jerked. She fell overboard, and the boat’s propeller sliced through her left leg, right foot and hip.
Through a combination of luck, happenstance and the rapid response of emergency personnel, Molly Moses survived, although doctors had to amputate her left leg and she has undergone more than 90 surgeries in the past 14 years.
“Molly is amazing,” said her father, Brian Moses. “To go through all she has been through and still have a smile on her face, a positive attitude and strive to help people, she is amazing.”
Brian Moses, who owns a business that uses drones to take aerial photos, also strives to help people. Four years ago, he joined one of the groups that was there for his daughter that night in 2009: the Morgan County Rescue Squad.
“I wanted to do something to try to help the community out. I knew with the drone I could help with search and rescue operations. My experiences on this river all my life and knowing all the creeks and places you can and can’t go also helps a lot when we are called out,” said Moses, who is now the Rescue Squad’s assistant chief under Danny Kelso.
As it so often does, a brush with tragedy becomes a motivation for action — in this case, motivating a father to see to it that no one else goes through what his daughter did or, if they do, they like she survive it.
The Rescue Squad responds to an average of 150 to 200 calls a year. The 45-member team of volunteers helps recover bodies from the river, lakes and ponds, tow stranded boats, respond to injuries on vessels and search for people lost in the woods or stuck in caves.
The squad also rescues people who might otherwise drown, as it did for a woman who jumped from the Interstate 65 Tennessee River bridge.
The thing about emergencies is one never knows when they will occur. Last weekend, for example, at least six people were injured when an outdoor deck at a house near Lake Martin collapsed. All six are expected to recover, but this is another situation where at least some of the first responders were volunteers from the nearby fire department and rescue squad.
This all serves as a reminder of how dependent we are on people who volunteer their time, money and energy — and sometimes risk their own lives — to save others, whether members of the Rescue Squad or any of the volunteer fire departments throughout the area, without which many people in rural areas wouldn’t have nearby fire or medical responders.
Not everyone can give back the way Brian Moses has, but almost everyone can offer some support, or at least thanks.
