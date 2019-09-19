Elected officials at every level say they support education. So why are so many of them willing to cut support for libraries?
The Limestone County Commission passed its fiscal 2020 budget this week. The budget includes pay raises for county employees and level or increased funding for most county agencies.
There is, however, one glaring exception: The Athens-Limestone Public Library will receive $50,000 in the upcoming budget, compared to its current appropriation of $80,000.
“It’s definitely going to hurt,” said the library’s assistant director, Laura Poe. “Our state funding is directly affected by our local funding. We are going to have to cut some hours and possibly programs.”
The library has received level funding at $80,000 for the last decade, while expenses have continued to increase, Poe said.
“We’ll have to make do with what we have,” she said.
The library has 10 full-time employees and seven part-time employees including custodians, according to Poe.
“We would not want to have to” lay off employees, she said.
Libraries are vital resources in the community. They host programs and workshops, provide a place for people to write their resumes and seek jobs and, most importantly, promote literacy and encourage in children a love of reading.
Our public libraries are also a resource for older students, who turn to them when doing research and writing reports for school.
Cutting funding for libraries is cutting funding for education.
The late author Ray Bradbury, whose book “Fahrenheit 451” was a warning about what happens to a society that doesn’t read, used to credit his entire education to libraries.
“Well, that’s my complete education. I didn’t go to college, but when I graduated from high school I went down to the local library and I spent 10 years there, two or three days a week, and I got a better education than most people get from universities,” Bradbury said in a 2002 interview. “So I graduated from the library when I was 28 years old.”
Libraries have assisted in the education and self-education of millions of Americans. Children in public schools use them. Children who are home-schooled use them. Adults who want never to stop learning use them.
We know local governments must set priorities, especially when the economy slows and budgets are tight. But when local governments are seeing increasing revenue and are able to increase spending in other areas, it seems bizarre and counterproductive to cut a service that helps the people of a community help themselves.
Libraries support their communities, and they deserve their communities’ support in turn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.