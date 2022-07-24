Virtually all municipalities in north Alabama prohibit private individuals from shooting off fireworks. It’s a prohibition honored more in the breach than in the observance.
Most police departments don’t have their patrol officers out actively searching for people shooting fireworks illegally. Instead, they respond to citizen complaints, which still requires departments to have extra officers on the streets. Even then, many officers will try to let offenders off with a warning.
Hartselle Police Lt. Patrick Griffith was upfront about his department’s approach this past July 4.
“Our responses to fireworks are complaint based,” Griffith said. “I don’t know a single officer that goes out here and absolutely just enforces the fireworks law on the Fourth of July. Unfortunately, the neighbors complain because they don’t like it and then we have to respond to the area.”
These are the unwritten rules for celebrating the Fourth of July in the Tennessee Valley. Decatur City Councilman Hunter Pepper, however, ran afoul of them.
Decatur police responded to Pepper’s residence following a complaint about fireworks from a neighbor. Pepper kept the two officers at his home, one for almost 30 minutes, as he argued about whether they should confiscate fireworks at the scene, claimed not to know who owned them and urged the officers not to enforce the city’s fireworks ban.
Pepper has called for the city to repeal its prohibition on private fireworks.
Police body cameras caught the confrontation between Pepper and the officers, during which Pepper repeatedly said he meant “no disrespect” but refused to cooperate with the officers.
“The report’s going to reflect that you’re being uncooperative. Because that’s what’s happening. ‘I don’t know who owns it’ — that’s what you’re saying,” Sgt. Brandon Abbott says at one point.
The situation never should have gotten that far. The unwritten rules may apply to most people — and police officers may have a lot of discretion in enforcing them — but we must hold elected officials to a higher standard.
We expect elected leaders, be they congressmen or councilmen, to abide by the laws and ordinances they pass and expect the rest of us to follow.
Pepper may not like the city of Decatur’s fireworks ordinance, but as long as it remains on the books, he has a responsibility to abide by it — or, at the very least, not put up a fight when an officer responds to a complaint.
Decatur’s fireworks ordinance says it’s “unlawful for any person within the city or its police jurisdiction to sell, offer for sale, keep or have in possession, barter, exchange or give away, furnish at a public place or elsewhere or otherwise dispose of, use or explode any fireworks or pyrotechnics.”
As a councilman, Pepper can try to change or repeal the ordinance.
Making explicit in the ordinance what is already implicit — that it should be enforced only in response to citizen complaints or officers’ own firsthand observations — is one possible approach. That would help eliminate some of the officer discretion that can lead to laws being enforced in a discriminatory manner.
But that wouldn’t have saved Pepper in this situation, when officers were responding to a complaint.
While some may object that fireworks bans are an infringement on their freedom and are enforced, ironically enough, mostly when people are celebrating America’s freedom, they do serve a legitimate purpose. One person’s freedom stops where another person’s begins, and shooting fireworks inside the city limits is a potential fire hazard not just for one’s own property, but for neighboring properties. Also, there is the toll fireworks take on pets and on people suffering from post-traumatic stress.
Elected officials are not above the law. In fact, they should set an example.
