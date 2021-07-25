In north Alabama, we’re used to seeing local athletes excel and earn their spot on the national stage. Come football season, Saturdays and Sundays are ripe with area talent who have moved up to the collegiate and professional ranks.
But it’s not every day that we get to see one of our own on the world stage.
The Tokyo Olympics, however, is just such a stage, and Hartselle’s Quanesha Burks is there as part of Team USA.
Burks is one of the more than 11,000 athletes from across the globe hoping to bring home Olympic gold. Getting that far is a remarkable achievement on its own, but Burks’ journey to the COVID-delayed games had some unexpected bumps even aside from the virus that led to the summer games moving from 2020 to 2021.
While training in February, Burks injured her right leg.
“The doctors did not think I could recover in time for the trials,” Burks told The Daily. “I knew the odds were stacked against me, but I never questioned God’s plan. At times it was overwhelming, but I stayed the course and would not let myself get down.”
Last month, she qualified for the U.S. team with a third-place finish in the long jump at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon.
“This is something that I have dreamed about for so long, but I couldn’t believe it really happened,” Burks said at the time. “I always thought I would fall to the ground and cry when it happened, but I was so shocked I just stood there and took it all in.”
Now it’s the rest of the world’s chance to take it all in. Due to COVID-19, Japan has banned spectators from Olympic events, but most of the world will be watching the games the way it usually does — on television.
Japan, which lags behind the United States in COVID vaccinations, is in a state of emergency.
Yet even Japan is in much better shape than other parts of the world that lack access to the vaccines Americans now take for granted — and that many continue to forego despite dire warnings from elected leaders and health officials.
In this environment, many will look to the Tokyo Olympics for hope and inspiration. Burks, for far, has already provided that.
“My plan was to use the Olympics as a way to share my story,” Burks said. “I come from a small town and didn’t have a lot. I worked at McDonald’s and made $100 every two weeks. I thought it was the best job ever. ... I thought if someone could see where I came from that maybe it would inspire them. It would be Golden Arches to Golden Medals.”
The last time the Olympics took place during such global upheaval was 1936, on the eve of World War II, when the games took place in Adolf Hitler’s Germany.
Hitler hoped to use those games to promote his mythology of “Aryan supremacy.” That, however, was not to be, and it was an American born in Lawrence County who shattered that myth, and whose legacy endures to this day.
Jesse Owens won four gold medals at the Berlin games. Last week, one of his grandchildren, Marlene Dortch, visited the museum dedicated to him in Oakville.
“I hope that his life and his legacy inspires generations to come, and there’s just so many great stories and so many ways that his life touches people,” Dortch said.
It’s not every day that someone from north Alabama takes the world stage, but when they do, win or lose, they make us proud.
