When political scientists talk of one-party states, they usually mean one-party dictatorships, like China or Russia. Other parties may exist, but they are merely token opposition meant to give the illusion of choice.
But one-party states of a different kind exist here in the United States. They’re not dictatorships, and they must operate under the rule of law, but they’re bad for democracy nonetheless. They exist on both sides of America’s political aisle. Democrats, for instance, have virtually absolute dominance in California. And in Alabama, Republicans exert a similar level of hegemony.
Both states and their residents may suffer for lack of a credible opposition, but obviously Alabama’s predicament is a greater concern for us.
Jess Brown, professor emeritus for Athens State University, looks around and sees a Democratic Party in Alabama that is on life support.
“It’s extremely weak. It’s not even strong enough to recruit competition in its own party. I don’t think you’ll have a huge percentage of diehard Democrats voting at all” in the May 24 primary elections, Brown told The Daily last week. “And even a smaller number will be people who have sympathies toward the Democratic Party voting in the Republican primary. Maybe a small sliver of voters in Limestone, Morgan and Lawrence counties will cross over.”
Brown has been around long enough that he’s seen this all before. Alabama was a one-party state a generation ago, too, only then it was the Democrats who held near absolute sway — apart from GOP enclaves like Mobile. Democrats have their enclaves now, too, such as Birmingham, but they are a vanishing breed here in north Alabama.
Lord Acton, the 19th century British historian and politician, famously wrote, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” As an institution, the Alabama Republican Party is about as close as it can get to absolute power. It has also had more than its share of corruption over the past several years, including the former speaker of the state House, Mike Hubbard, going to prison on charges related to the misuse of his office.
This is not just a Republican problem. Democrats, too, were plagued with corruption and scandals as they ran the state unchallenged from the end of Reconstruction until the 1990s. And longtime Democratic politicians insulated from the Republican tide have had scandals of their own. Limestone County now has a Republican sheriff after longtime Sheriff Mike Blakely, one of the area’s last holdovers from the days of Democratic hegemony, was convicted on felony charges of abuse of his office and removed. (Blakely is currently out of jail as he appeals his conviction, but his days as a political force appear over regardless.)
Under Alabama’s old Democratic Party hegemony, the real competition was in the Democratic primaries. The ideological factions that mattered were within the Democratic Party itself. Now we’re starting to see the same with the Republicans. Whoever wins the GOP primary is assumed the virtually certain winner of the general election — fluke cases like that for defeated Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore notwithstanding.
And now we hear some Republicans referring to others as infiltrators, not “real” Republicans, or RINOs, which is “Republicans in Name Only.”
Limestone County GOP chairman Noah Wahl told The Daily he was concerned that the Democrats casting votes in the GOP primary will “probably vote for the more liberal of the candidates.”
There’s another old saying: Heretics are worse than pagans. Basically that means if you think sniping between political parties is bad, wait until you see how nasty fights between members of the same party get when that’s all that matters.
