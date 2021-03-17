The job we set out to do every day at The Decatur Daily when covering governmental entities is not one designed to make friends, and it frequently generates anger. With few exceptions, we believe you — our readers — have a right to know the details of how you are being governed. We also recognize that few citizens have the time to analyze government documents or attend the countless meetings in which officials make decisions. So we take our job seriously.
Our obligation to our readers is to look beneath the public-relations spin that almost all officials present, and to dig into the underlying facts. That means asking uncomfortable questions, attending meetings officials sometimes wish we would miss, and demanding access to public records. It means not taking pat political answers at face value.
While our motivation for challenging officials is to fulfill a duty to our readers and to ensure they have the information they need to be informed participants in a vibrant democracy, we often frustrate our readers in the process. Most elected officials are popular; that’s how they got elected. Our occasionally adversarial relationship with those officials sometimes offends the very readers whom we are endeavoring to serve.
While we regret such tensions with our readers, we remain committed to ferreting out the truth. And this week, we seek to remind both our readers and public officials that governmental transparency is essential to a healthy democracy.
The American Society of News Editors launched Sunshine Week in 2005 and conducts it in partnership with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. It was created with the belief that open government is good government.
We hope this week and every week, public officials will recognize their role in maintaining transparency. This is not a solemn memorial of some dead ideal, but rather a time of living out the duties inherent to everything it means to be a leader in America.
Open government is vital to upholding democracy, and should be promoted aggressively by any public official with integrity.
This is not just an issue of the press. Open government is a cornerstone of democracy that empowers people to play an active role in their government. It is the people’s right to know. It should be practiced at all levels of government, from the office of the U.S. president to the local city council.
In the state of Alabama, we have passed sunshine laws in regards to documents and meetings.
“Every citizen has a right to inspect and take a copy of any public writing of this state, except as otherwise expressly provided by statute,” our open records act states.
“It is the policy of this state that the deliberative process of governmental bodies shall be open to the public during meetings,” our open meetings act states.
We urge all officials to champion both the letter and the spirit of the laws. Rather than looking for loopholes and excuses to close meetings and withhold documents, approach government with the attitude that the public’s business will be conducted with full transparency.
Officials should not fool themselves into believing they are protecting the public by hiding information. We can handle the truth.
Sunshine Week ends Saturday, but we encourage our readers and public officials to remember that open government is good government all year long.
