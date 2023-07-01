The state of Alabama is due a windfall, specifically $249 million in opioid settlement money, and various state agencies and organizations are looking for a share.
A newly created, 16-member Opioid Settlement Oversight Committee, chaired by state Rep. Rex Reynolds, R-Huntsville, will hold a series of public meetings later this year to gather information and public input before making recommendations on how to spend the money.
The money comes from settlements with pharmacies CVS and Walgreens as well as drug makers Teva and Allergan for their alleged role in the nation’s opioid epidemic, which officials blame for roughly 70% of the nation’s 200,000 drug overdose deaths in 2020 alone.
The money is meant to go toward treatment and prevention of opioid addiction, but within that framework there are a lot of decisions left for state leaders to make.
“We’ll have treatment providers, law enforcement, drug courts represented on this, and I think just a lot of facets we’ve got to look at to see where we can best expend the funds,” Reynolds said. “Certainly a large portion of these monies will go to community-based treatment programs, because that’s where we want the treatment to happen, in the communities.”
Board of Pardons and Paroles Director Cam Ward, another member of the committee, is rightly concerned with where the settlement money ultimately goes.
“It has to have a direct correlation to the opioid epidemic we’re facing, not just giving it away for grants or equipment for any unrelated purpose. It needs to go toward an actual attack on the opioid addiction,” Ward said. “I just want them to be evidence-based practices, not just theories or great sounding ideas. There needs to be data and evidence-based research to show that this treatment or service actually has been shown to work.”
There is cause for concern. If this tune sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the second verse of a golden oldie. Past settlements have turned into little more than slush funds for free-spending state governments. And we need look no further than the federal government’s disbursement of COVID-19 relief funds to see how fast and loose Alabama lawmakers play with free money. Alabama is using COVID relief money to build new prisons, as Ward well knows.
But a more apt analogy is how states spent tobacco settlement money.
According to the state of Alabama’s Children First Trust Fund (CFTF), “When tobacco settlement dollars come to Alabama, they are deposited into the 21st Century Fund, where the first $13,000,000 is used for debt service on economic development bonds. Assisting Honda and Hyundai to locate in Alabama is one of several economic efforts funded through these bonds. The remaining tobacco dollars are then split between CFTF (approximately 52%), Medicaid (approximately 31%), and several other small funds.”
The CFTF and these other agencies may do good, even vital work, and industrial recruitment of companies like Honda and Hyundai has made Alabama the Deep South’s automotive manufacturing powerhouse, but such spending wasn’t how suing the tobacco industry was supposed to pan out.
Of course, Alabama is hardly alone in spending tobacco settlement money on anything but tobacco-related initiatives, which is why these lawsuits seem more like a shakedown than seeking recompense for damages.
All of the officials involved in the Opioid Settlement Oversight Committee say the opioid crisis is serious, and they give every indication they will treat it as such. But that’s no guarantee the state Legislature and the governor’s office will follow through with the committee’s recommendations.
