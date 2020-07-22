As the new coronavirus pandemic continues, questions arise: How long before people become stir crazy, and what are the consequences if they do?
Even in states and communities that are not in lockdown, many activities remain off-limits because they would violate social distancing. That is taking a toll in particular on youths, who are stuck at home with little or nothing to do.
Given that youths with too little supervision and too much time on their hands can lead to problems with juvenile crime and delinquency in the best of times, it seems reasonable to think it would do so in times like these, too.
Shortly after the July 4 shooting death of a teen there, Maurice Ayers, of the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama, told The Daily that teens were fighting more in the East Acres housing project in Southeast Decatur.
“They’re bored,” Ayers said, blaming the pandemic.
Lemzel Johnson, of Decatur Youth Services, also said the number of fights and conflicts among youths are escalating.
Some residents of East Acres agree that the coronavirus is taking a toll, and not just on the young.
“It’s not as safe as it was a few months ago,” said one resident who has lived in the complex for six years. “COVID-19 has people going crazy. Now folks ain’t going nowhere without their guns. They see the violence and protests on TV, and everyone and their mamas have gone out and bought guns. I expect more of it. People are bored at home and getting in trouble when they get out.”
Whatever is going on, it’s not limited to Decatur.
On July 3, an 8-year-old was killed when his family was caught in the crossfire between gunmen inside Hoover’s Riverchase Galleria. Since then, mall officials have taken steps to tighten security, but some shoppers say they still don’t feel safe.
Larger cities across the nation have seen a spike in murders, according to The New York Times, yet other crimes, including other violent crimes, are down.
“Overall crime is down 5.3 percent in 25 large American cities relative to the same period in 2019, with violent crime down 2 percent,” The Times reported earlier this month. “But murder in these 25 cities is up 16.1 percent in relation to last year. It’s not just a handful of cities driving this change, either. Property crime is down in 18 of the 25 sampled cities, and violent crime is down in 11 of them, but murder is up in 20 of the cities.”
Even the experts are baffled, but they have some theories about what may be going on.
“The first explanation that I have is that this comes from people being locked inside (during quarantines) and a lack of social services,” Phillip Atiba Goff, co-founder and CEO of the Center for Policing Equity, told The Times.
All of this points to a greater need for programs like those offered by Decatur Youth Services at a time when DYS’ future is in question and it is without a permanent leader — and it would be hard-pressed to provide services even without those difficulties.
The city needs the staff members at Decatur Youth Services to think outside of the box and prove their abilities by providing programming that allows social distancing while also relieving boredom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.