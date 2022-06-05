Another summer is upon us with Decatur recreation facilities operating with reduced hours — victims of the labor shortage affecting just about all of the U.S. economy.
The swimming pool at the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center will be open just two days a week this summer (Mondays and Wednesdays), while the pool at the Aquadome will be open just three (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays), all because of a shortage of lifeguards.
The aquatic center at Point Mallard Park, Decatur’s premier summertime attraction, is not immune to the shortage, either. It has reduced operating hours on three days. It will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays rather than 8 p.m. as it did before COVID, and it’ll open at 1 p.m., rather than 10 a.m., on Sundays.
Parks & Recreation Director Jason Lake says the city is ahead of where it was last year in terms of hiring, but still short of the number of lifeguards it needs. It takes 115 to 135 lifeguards to adequately cover Point Mallard, the Aquadome and Carrie Matthews. This year, Lake says, the city has 54 lifeguards on duty for the two pools and Point Mallard, but he hopes lifeguard certification classes this month will provide additional help.
The staffing shortfall also was felt a year ago. It led to reduced hours at Point Mallard and the Aquadome, and Carrie Matthews was only open briefly. As a result, Parks & Recreation stepped up its recruitment of summer employees heading into the 2022 season.
Point Mallard Park Manager Stephanie McLain cites a new hourly pay structure for seasonal team members that is particularly beneficial for lifeguards.
“This pay structure depends on job responsibilities and experience. For example, lifeguard pay ranges are $12 to $13.50 per hour,” she said.
McLain says park officials attended eight local career fairs at high schools and Calhoun Community College in preparation for the summer season, “which we weren’t allowed to do last season due to COVID-19 restrictions.” They also ran paid social media campaigns, billboards, radio and digital campaigns, posted yard signs, used local college job sites and had email campaigns.
Still, the lifeguard shortage persists.
Parks & Recreation is running headlong into a national problem: There simply isn’t enough seasonal labor to go around, and it’s impacting everything. Go to your favorite fast food restaurant, for instance, and you’ll likely find it slower than usual because of staffing shortages. Some restaurants still occasionally have closed dining rooms, not because of COVID, but simply because they have barely enough employees to man the kitchen and drive-thru.
With school out for the summer, there’s a large workforce of teens now available, but Parks & Recreation must compete with desperate restaurants and other service industries competing for the same teens — and offering more flexible hours and better pay and benefits, despite the improvements Parks & Recreation has made on that score. Locally, the competition is getting even stiffer, with new businesses — especially fast food — going up seemingly everywhere, from the newly opened Culver’s on Sixth Avenue in Decatur to a new Whataburger under construction in Athens.
“Suddenly, teenagers are in much greater demand. And the pay available to them — $15 or $16 an hour for entry-level work — is drawing some back into the job market,” The Associated Press reported last week.
“… With desperate employers jacking up hourly wages, many teens can take jobs that pay better than the usual seasonal openings at summer camps, RV parks, and resorts, said Julia Pollak, an economist at ZipRecruiter.
“’We have this big gap in the market now,’” she said. “’There are no takers for jobs that are typically given to teens for pocket money.’”
Parks & Recreation is running into that reality. Attending job fairs and running ads is one thing, but the city is going to have to better compete in the one area that really matters to teens — pay.
