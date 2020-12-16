Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall routinely touts his support of states’ rights, complaining loudly about federal overreach.
For those who took seriously his professed devotion to the 10th Amendment, therefore, it must have come as a surprise that he signed onto a Texas lawsuit that sought to use a federal entity — the U.S. Supreme Court — to overturn the election results in four sovereign states: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia.
The lawsuit was not only a violation of the states’ rights principles that Marshall claims to hold dear, it was a baldly partisan attack on democracy. And maybe more important, given that Marshall is the chief legal officer of Alabama, it was a lawsuit that patently lacked merit.
Those who doubt that partisanship, not legal analysis, motivated Marshall to sign onto the lawsuit that was quickly and unceremoniously dismissed by the Supreme Court on Friday should ask themselves this: Would Marshall have filed the same suit if President Donald Trump had won reelection?
Indeed, the allegations of the lawsuit focused on a claim that election officials in the four states reacted to the pandemic by expanding voting in ways not expressly approved by their legislatures. Yet in pro-Trump Alabama, Marshall supported just such an expansion. Secretary of State John Merrill wisely decided that people who were concerned about contracting COVID-19 at the polls on Election Day could instead vote absentee by checking the following box on their absentee ballot application: “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls.”
The Alabama Legislature has specified the limited circumstances under which absentee ballots can be utilized, and concern about possibly contracting a disease is not one of them.
As Merrill said when he announced the liberalized rule on absentee ballots, “In collaboration with Governor Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall, and local election officials across the state, we have made it easier and safer for Alabamians to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The decision not to force people to expose themselves to the coronavirus as a condition of exercising their right to vote was a good one, as were the similar decisions in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia.
How would Marshall have responded if a liberal state had sued Alabama in federal court for expanding voting rights beyond what the Alabama Legislature had authorized?
Sadly, Marshall’s decision to add Alabama to a frivolous lawsuit for nakedly partisan reasons has significance that outlasts the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the complaint.
Marshall has tremendous power. He has supervised the writing of hundreds of attorney general opinions, and will supervise hundreds more, that control the actions of state agencies, municipalities and counties. He also has the power to initiate criminal prosecutions, which he has frequently done against political figures.
The attorney general’s participation in the Texas lawsuit should serve as a warning to all Alabamians. Marshall demonstrated that he is willing to ignore the law in pursuit of a self-serving partisan agenda.
It’s embarrassing that Alabama representatives Mo Brooks, Robert Aderholt, Gary Palmer, Bradley Byrne and Mike Rogers joined the 126 House Republicans who sought to intervene in the Texas lawsuit and thereby erase 20 million votes, but not particularly surprising or dangerous.
While Marshall, like the GOP representatives, is an elected official, his function in state government demands of him something more than partisanship. It is fine that he supports Trump and that he is a solid Republican. By showing that his partisanship is more important than the laws he has taken an oath to uphold, however, he has called into question the validity of his past and future attorney general opinions and his office’s criminal prosecutions.
Log In
