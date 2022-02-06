The good news is it’s not “stagflation.”
Signs of inflation may be everywhere, but so, too, are signs of economic recovery. Everywhere one looks, one sees “help wanted” signs, and there is now an indication those jobs are getting filled.
U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs last month, according to government statistics released Friday.
Beneath those numbers was even more good news: The government revised upward its estimate of job gains for November and December by a combined 709,000, indicating the hiring momentum is no fluke.
Even a slight uptick in the unemployment rate — from 3.9% to 4% — was good news, because it came from more people re-entering the labor market.
“The labor force participation rate, or the proportion of working-age Americans who have a job or are looking for one, increased to 62.2% due to the changes in the composition of the population, from 61.9% in December,” the Reuters news agency reported. “The workforce increased by 1.393 million people. The employment-to-population ratio rose to 59.7% from 59.5% in December.”
The surge in hiring came as a surprise to many who expected the omicron wave to keep people out of the workforce. But those people must not have been looking at other data that shows Americans are increasingly done with COVID — whether or not COVID is done with them.
“Fully 7 in 10 Americans (70%) agree with the sentiment that ‘it’s time we accept that COVID is here to stay and we just need to get on with our lives’ — including 78% of those who report having gotten COVID and 65% of those who say they have not been infected,” according to a Monmouth University poll released last week.
Republicans are the most likely to say it’s time to move on at 89%, while Democrats are the least likely, at just 47%. But now independents are much closer to Republicans than Democrats, with 71% of independents saying it’s time to get back to normal.
That may seem like worrisome news to health officials, who still sound the alarm about increasing hospitalizations and the burden on the health care system, while COVID-related deaths, particularly among the unvaccinated, continue to accumulate.
But barring the emergence of a new and much more deadly COVID variant, the sentiment in favor of returning to normal is only going to strengthen. And it’s not as if Americans are alone.
Across the world, nations are lifting their COVID restrictions.
“England, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and several Nordic countries have taken steps to end or loosen their restrictions,” The Associated Press reported last week. “In some places, like Norway and Denmark, the easing comes even though case counts are still hovering near their highs. Some governments are essentially betting that the pandemic is ebbing.”
Even New Zealand, which has adopted a fortress mentality for the past two years to try to keep the new coronavirus out, is finally letting up — especially after the bad publicity of leaving a pregnant woman stranded in Afghanistan rather than let her return home. (The New Zealand government finally relented.)
“By July, fully vaccinated people from Australia or visa waiver countries — including the United Kingdom, the United States, and many European nations — will be able to enter New Zealand and self-isolate on arrival, according to the plan,” CNN reported.
The economy seems to be roaring back to life, even if a lot of it amounts to playing catch-up and businesses and industries knocking the kinks out of the supply snags that have bedeviled them and replenishing their inventories.
It’s now a matter of whether the Federal Reserve can get inflation under control without dampening the recovery.
