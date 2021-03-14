We live in a culture increasingly at the mercy of tattletales. Anything we say online can come back to haunt us, justly or unjustly, if someone decides to make a big deal about it.
The phenomenon has been going on for several years. British journalist Jon Ronson even published a book about it in 2015, “So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed,” about people whose lives have been upended by one ill-considered tweet.
All it takes is a tweet ripped out of context, sarcasm that doesn’t register or a joke that falls flat to lose a person their job, possibly their career.
Other times, the online remark really is offensive to disinterested observers but is the product of a young person who doesn’t fully appreciate their actions and comments. Call it a “youthful indiscretion.”
Few people’s childish mistakes rise to the level that they should, years later, be hounded from public life, especially if they have conducted themselves well as adults.
What, however, do we make of a public official whose youthful indiscretion is only a few years in the past — a public official who is still a youth?
Freshman Decatur City Councilman Hunter Pepper has given us a test case.
Pepper, now 19, issued a public apology March 6 after an online comment he made in 2018 as a 16-year-old resurfaced.
In response to a news story about a shooting and subsequent protests at the Riverchase Galleria shopping mall in Hoover, Pepper wrote: “See I have to go shopping there next week and we gone play a game called red rover red rover you fools gone get ran over!”
“I don’t think I should have made that comment,” he said during his apology. “I don’t remember being that aggressive as a juvenile.”
That most of the protesters Pepper joked about running over were Black added racial fuel to his incendiary comment.
Pepper said he is “extremely sorry” for the comment and “extremely disappointed in myself at that moment in time.” He has also denied any racial intent and said “I’m not a racist individual, and don’t like racism and am extremely sorry how that turned out.”
That wasn’t enough for longtime Councilman Billy Jackson, the council’s only Black member, who has called on Pepper to resign.
There are serious issues involved that go beyond what is truly in Pepper’s heart of hearts involving race. Some lawmakers elsewhere have, in the wake of last year’s protests and riots, proposed laws that would give immunity to drivers who run over protesters.
Within the past week, The Oklahoman reported, the Oklahoma House passed a bill “that grants civil and criminal immunity for drivers who unintentionally injure or kill protesters while ‘fleeing from a riot.’”
But perhaps the most pertinent issue goes back to Pepper’s apology: He said, “I don’t remember being that aggressive as a juvenile.” But we are talking about less than three years ago, which gets to the point that Pepper is, in many ways, still a juvenile. He cannot even purchase alcoholic beverages legally.
Apart from Jackson, there seems little demand for Pepper to resign. Other city officials have criticized Pepper’s original comment, but they are not joining Jackson in asking him to step down.
For better or worse, the residents of Decatur’s District 4 elected a teenager to represent them on the City Council. Many elected officials grow in office, but few are called upon to grow up in office. But that is now exactly what the people of Decatur expect of Councilman Pepper.
