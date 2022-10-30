It was every parent’s worst nightmare, and as the story played out in social media last weekend people swore off Decatur parks, said they would start carrying a gun and expressed horror that the Decatur Police Department was doing so little to protect the city’s children.
Too many began looking askance at Hispanic males, and whispers of “human trafficking” filled cyberspace.
The setting of the story was Delano Park. According to two moms, neither of whom saw the incident but both of whom believed those who had, one or more men spoke to and touched their children. One man reportedly took the hand of a 4-year-old boy, and the same or another of the three men began to lift a 3-year-old girl.
One mom heard the screams of the women who were supervising the children and came running. The men heard the screams too, according to the account, and ran away from the children. The mother called the police and then immediately posted on Facebook, warning parents throughout the city to be on the alert.
The terrifying story quickly went viral, with many lamenting that Decatur was populated by so many potential kidnappers and some recounting similar horror stories — typically with a Hispanic playing the part of villain.
To its credit, the Decatur Police Department became aware of the social media storm and tried to quell the panic. The department told its 38,000 Facebook followers to move along, there was nothing to see here.
“Multiple officers with the Decatur Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to the call and spoke with the witnesses as well as the Hispanic males, who stayed at the park and awaited law enforcement to arrive,” the department explained. “After everyone had been interviewed, there is no factual basis to say that any criminal activity had occurred.”
There was a time when such a reassurance by law enforcement would have ended public concern. That time has passed.
The Daily attempted, without success, to obtain a more complete explanation from Decatur police. Is it true that the men touched the children? Was the account on Facebook false? What did the men or witnesses say that convinced police there was no criminal activity?
Nada.
We can imagine many scenarios in which Decatur police deserve kudos for their reaction to the incident. It could well be, for example, that the men were worried the children were getting too far from their families and were trying to help. In that case, it is laudable that police followed the facts rather than placating terrified parents.
But the Police Department provided no such explanation — leaving many parents to stew in mounting paranoia. As one person said, echoing a common response to the department’s nothing-to-see-here post: “Decatur couldn’t prove it so they did nothing about it.”
Police sometimes have a need to keep information from the public. Transparency in an ongoing investigation can sometimes jeopardize the eventual prosecution, or can unfairly destroy the reputation of a person wrongly accused.
In many cases, however, transparency is beneficial. If the police rationally concluded the men at Delano Park did nothing wrong and had no malicious intent, why not provide enough detail so the public can come to the same conclusion? Whether it once did or not, whether it should or not, the public in 2022 does not have a blind faith in law enforcement.
The harm in maintaining undue secrecy is obvious in this case. Parents should not be scared to take their children to the city’s many delightful parks.
They should not feel the need to carry a gun whenever they leave their home. They should not have to question the competence of a good police force.
And, maybe most importantly, Hispanic residents should not have to deal with the sort of untethered prejudices that flourish when fear is unchecked by facts.
