President Joe Biden has decided to block the planned relocation of U.S. Space Command to Huntsville, but it’s possible Biden would have had to stick with the original decision had former President Donald Trump not behaved exactly like former President Donald Trump.
We wouldn’t be talking about Space Command at all had Trump not revived the organization in 2019, after it had been closed down due to budget cuts in 2002.
In typical Trump fashion, the former president made sure everyone in Alabama, which has been one of his strongest bases of support, knew who to thank.
“I single-handedly said, ‘let’s go to Alabama,’” Trump said on the “Rick and Bubba” radio show back in 2021.
Trump’s braggadocio complicated a review process that was already underway, seeming to confirm what many in Colorado insisted was the case: that moving Space Command from Colorado Springs was a political decision.
Sorting out the politics from the merits of where to put Space Command isn’t as easy as it seems. Huntsville consistently ranked first among candidate locations according to Air Force site evaluations. But that assumes starting from scratch, which the Space Command wasn’t. It was already in Colorado Springs, and the head of Space Command, Gen. James Dickinson, argued that moving his headquarters now would jeopardize military readiness — an argument that the Biden administration says ultimately persuaded the president.
Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, meanwhile, favored Huntsville.
Putting Space Command in Huntsville would situate it near most of the U.S. government’s space launch suppliers, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and the Army’s Aviation and Missile Command. Leaving it in Colorado Springs maintains continuity. When it comes down to it, moving Space Command to Huntsville would have been the forward-looking move — perhaps a distraction at first, but the best move for the long run.
But politics is inevitable, and Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville didn’t help matters by holding up military promotions over abortion policy — specifically a policy that ultimately would have paid for any Space Command personnel in Huntsville to travel out of state for abortion-related medical services.
The Biden administration claims abortion played no role in Biden’s decision to leave Space Command where it is, but this strains credulity. By leaving Space Command where it is, he avoids antagonizing not only residents of a state that recently flipped from swing to Democratic, but also pro-abortion rights activists. Meanwhile, the people most upset are all here, in Alabama, a state he has next to no chance of winning in next year’s presidential election.
Politically, there is no upside for Biden to moving Space Command to Huntsville, and he gets to use military readiness as a plausible excuse not to.
Might the relocation have gone through had Trump kept quiet, had Alabama not enacted one of the nation’s strictest anti-abortion laws and had Tuberville not made an issue of the military’s abortion travel policy? We may never know for sure.
North Alabama will be OK without Space Command. Huntsville and the surrounding area are already growing faster than the infrastructure can keep up. In the long run, north Alabama will be fine. Ironically, while Space Command may be better off in the short term staying where it is, in the long run, it will likely lose out.
