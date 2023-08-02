The Issue

Moving Space Command from Colorado to Alabama was always going to be a political fight, and this time Alabama ended up on the losing end.

President Joe Biden has decided to block the planned relocation of U.S. Space Command to Huntsville, but it’s possible Biden would have had to stick with the original decision had former President Donald Trump not behaved exactly like former President Donald Trump.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.