Former President Donald Trump likes to tout the value of his endorsement, claiming that the candidates he endorses almost always win. There is some truth to that — as far as it goes.
What the ex-president doesn’t dwell on are all of the hotly contested races where he doesn’t endorse anyone. The Ohio senate race, where the candidates for the Republican nomination are practically falling over themselves trying to get Trump’s endorsement, is one such contest.
In Alabama’s senate race, Trump endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville, who helped fire up the pro-Trump crowd at the infamous Stop the Steal rally that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
Brooks must have made an impression on Trump that day and in the days since, because Brooks got the coveted Trump endorsement in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. That was despite Brooks being, early on, a Trump skeptic.
Alabama’s Senate race has turned into a single-issue affair, if you can call demonstrating loyalty to Trump an issue. Brooks and his opponents all claim they are the true heir to the Trump legacy.
Recent polling shows Brooks, who had been the front-runner, losing ground to Katie Britt, the former head of the Business Council of Alabama and an ex-Shelby staffer, and Mike Durant, a Huntsville businessman and veteran known as the helicopter pilot shot down and held prisoner in the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” incident.
The poll, conducted by McLaughlin & Associates for the Alabama Forestry Association’s PAC, shows Durant (33%) and Britt (32%) leading and Brooks trailing 14 points behind, and with higher unfavorable numbers than favorable numbers.
This is apparently not sitting well with Trump, who may have thought he was backing a sure winner in Brooks.
“It’s a very tight race between the three of them right now, and I’m not particularly happy,” Trump told the Washington Examiner, a conservative news outlet, last week.
“Mo Brooks is disappointing. I’m determining right now, has Mo Brooks — has he changed?” Trump said. The former president also said he might consider switching his endorsement. What better way to maintain his sterling record of picking winners than switching to a candidate he thinks more likely to win?
It should be clear that Trump’s endorsements are mostly about Trump trying to make himself look good and have little to do with the candidates receiving them. But that hasn’t stopped candidates from trying to win Trump’s support and making loyalty to Trump — who is himself constantly disloyal — their main issue.
As Shelby leaves office, however, it’s important for voters to take stock of who they really want in the U.S. Senate and how they want to be represented. Love pork-barrel politics or hate it, Shelby has played the game well for decades, and he has delivered for north Alabama.
According to Roll Call, Shelby is the king of congressional earmarks, “bringing home more than $548 million in home-state projects in this year’s spending bills.”
Alabama’s U.S. Senate seats should not be determined on the basis of loyalty tests to anyone — Trump or otherwise. Voters have a weighty decision ahead that will determine if they continue to have the sort of representation in the Senate to which they’ve been accustomed, or if that’s still what they want.
