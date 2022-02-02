President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have something in common: Both get too much credit and too much blame for what happens on their watch.
This is true for all presidents.
This past weekend, truckers rallied in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, to protest that country’s COVID restrictions — in particular a mandate that all truckers be vaccinated.
Similar protests went on in France, where a sizable part of the citizenry objects to so-called vaccine passports. And in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under siege from all sides because of accusations that he and and various members of his government were holding parties while the rest of the country was under COVID lockdown.
What does all of that have to do with U.S. presidents? Well, it just goes to show there is more to resistance to COVID restrictions and vaccine mandates than President Trump’s early refusal to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.
That much should be obvious now, when Trump talks about how he’s not only been vaccinated but gotten his booster shot, and then gets booed by some of his supporters. Vaccine hesitancy can’t be laid at the feet of the former president.
Meanwhile, both the Biden administration and its opponents would like to have it both ways on the economy.
The Biden administration would love to get all the credit for the economic growth and record employment of the past year. But of course there has been record growth: The country is coming out of a pandemic-induced recession.
Meanwhile, Biden and others in the Democratic Party refuse to take responsibility for inflation soaring to 40-year highs.
For Republicans, it’s the same story in reverse: Biden gets all the blame for inflation and zero credit for growth. But all of these stories are too simple. Presidents simply don’t have that much power or influence over the economy. The seeds for the current inflation were laid before Biden came to office — and before Trump came to office. The Federal Reserve’s easy money policies go back to the end of George W. Bush’s second term.
But, of course, presidents can make a difference on the margins. The supply chain snags leading to occasional empty shelves are not helped by the tariffs that Trump enacted and Biden, so far, has maintained.
To fight inflation in the early 1970s, the Nixon administration enacted wage and price controls. That didn’t do anything to stem inflation, which persisted until the Reagan administration, when the Federal Reserve under Paul Volcker finally put the breaks on monetary expansion. But Richard Nixon’s wage and price controls did lead to shortages and long lines.
It takes pretty extreme policies like that for a president to really affect the economy. So, forgive us if we’re a bit nervous that Heather Boushey, a member of Biden’s council of economic advisers, over the weekend praised a Washington Post column suggesting the administration use price controls to tame inflation. The cure should not be worse than the disease.
Presidents, as we said, typically get too much blame and too much credit for the state of the nation. Maybe that’s for the best. Because when they get the right amount, it’s too often because they did something deserving blame but that’ll impact the next administration.
