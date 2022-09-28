The presumption of innocence is a bedrock principle in U.S. jurisprudence, but it’s easier in the abstract than in application.
The tension between that presumption and society’s need to protect itself has been on full display over the past year in Morgan County as prosecutors express their frustration when those charged with serious crimes are released from jail on bond.
In January, a man charged with capital murder for an alleged armed robbery that ended in the victim’s death was released on $150,000 bail. The judge later revoked his bond when authorities in Tennessee charged him with driving in that state while under the influence of drugs.
A man was arrested in December after being indicted by a Morgan County grand jury for sexual contact with a child under the age of 12 and for sexual contact by forcible compulsion of the same victim. The circuit judge released him from jail on his own recognizance. Less than three months later, while out on bail, the defendant was arrested in Franklin County and charged with first-degree rape and incest involving a 16-year-old female. The Morgan County judge revoked his bond the next day.
In March, the DA complained that his office and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office had to extradite a man, charged with first-degree theft, from other states three times, yet on three occasions the judge released the defendant from jail on his own recognizance.
Taken to its logical extreme, the presumption of innocence would not allow for a defendant to be held in jail prior to his or her conviction. If he’s innocent, why limit his freedom? But the state and federal constitutions, as well as extensive case law, recognize the dangerous impracticality of releasing back into society a person whose theoretical innocence contrasts with evidence that likely will result in a finding of guilt.
As long as the bond is not excessive, a defendant may be held in jail in lieu of bond. And those charged with capital offenses — where the penalty is either life without parole or death — can be held in jail without bond being set.
It’s far easier for the public to identify with a victim than with an accused criminal, and the temptation — especially with defendants charged with violent crimes — is to call for the jail cell to be locked and the key thrown away until a trial conclusively establishes guilt or innocence. In other words, faced with the defendant’s alleged brutality, we want to reverse the presumption. Without doubt, presuming defendants guilty until they prove their innocence would be the safest option.
But judges who take their oaths seriously don’t have this option.
As defense attorney Carl Cole said in connection with his effort to have bond set for a client charged with capital murder, our criminal justice system is based on advocacy. The DA invariably wants bond set as high as possible, and the defense attorney wants it as low as possible. “But a judge doesn’t have the luxury of being an advocate,” Cole said. “A judge has got to referee the two opposing advocates and a lot of times that isn’t easy.”
And as Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell put it when criticized about a bond decision this year: “A defendant is innocent until proven guilty, and the only way that happens is to get indicted and have a trial. Pending trial, a defendant has a right to a reasonable bond.”
The legal system was set up with a built-in risk that defendants may commit an offense while free on bond, Howell said.
“Unfortunately, none of us are fortune tellers and know what a person is going to do in the future.”
