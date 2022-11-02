For years, the rap against the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts was that it was underutilized.
That is no longer the case. In the last year, according to figures provided by the Princess, the venue held shows on 275 days. No longer are the old art deco theater’s lights dark most nights. Instead, downtown Decatur is regularly ablaze with flashing neon.
What makes this an even more remarkable accomplishment is when this happened. The Princess came out of COVID lockdowns and restrictions — which hit theaters and live-entertainment venues harder than almost any other part of the economy, and stopped most touring artists in their tracks — running full tilt.
The Princess says its attendance totaled nearly 50,000 people from 30 states during the past year.
Mary McDonald, who has served as the center’s executive director since December 2018, gets a lot of the credit for the Princess’ renaissance. She has booked the acts that have filled the Princess calendar and kept the lights on.
It’s a good sign that the executive director job is now too much for one person. In December, a new managing director will take over the Princess’ day-to-day operations, while McDonald will take on the new title of programming director, which will allow her to focus exclusively on booking shows and concerts.
The change at the Princess comes as downtown’s transformation continues, with a new hotel and additional parking in the form of a long-sought parking deck.
A full calendar at the Princess means there will be more going on downtown to entice travelers to stay the night or weekend downtown, while the additional parking will help keep the venue equally accessible to locals.
With seating capacity of just over 670, the Princess isn’t going to compete with the Von Braun Center or Nashville’s Ryman, which seats more than 2,600 people. But it has found and is filling its niche. And it’s poised now to do even more.
