Despite a federal court order and a Justice Department lawsuit, prison conditions in Alabama continue to worsen.
The Alabama Department of Corrections continues to be unable to recruit sufficient staff to oversee the state’s prisons. Those staffing shortages have been exacerbated by the overall worker shortage throughout pretty much the entire national economy.
Alabama’s unemployment rate is at a record low 2.2%. That’s good news — unless you are the Department of Corrections or any of the other state agencies tying to fill positions.
The latest required reports from ADOC show it had 1,705 security personnel, including wardens, as of late March, down from 2,105 in December 2021.
ADOC Commissioner John Hamm said recently that pay increases that went into effect in March are attracting new employees and even convincing former corrections officers to return. The starting pay for correctional officer trainees has risen from $33,381 to a minimum of $50,712.
ADOC currently has 821 applications for correctional officer trainee positions at major facilities, and 350 applications for correctional security guard positions, Hamm said.
Nevertheless, ADOC has been spending an increasing amount of money on overtime pay in order to compensate for its lack of manpower. The agency spent $34.6 million on overtime through late June of this fiscal year, which ends Oct. 1. That’s already close to the $39.9 million ADOC spent on overtime in all of fiscal 2022.
“As far as prison staffing goes, you’re not going to get anywhere until you make it safe for people to go to work and come home,” state Sen. Greg Albritton said recently.
Prison safety, however, remains an issue in a prison system that’s arguably the nation’s worst. Limestone Correctional Facility has had multiple employees arrested in the past year for charges related to bribery and promoting prison contraband. This week, a correctional officer at Elmore Correctional Facility was charged, along with two inmates, in the death of a third inmate.
According to The Associated Press, Rubyn James Murray, 38, who was serving a 20-year sentence for a robbery out of Montgomery County, was injured during a fight with Sgt. Demarcus Sanders, 31, and two inmates.
“As a result, Murray was waiting in a holding area to be taken to a medical facility. Gooden and Hampton entered the area at some point without authorization. Murray was later found ‘unresponsive’ and taken to Staton Health Care Unit before being transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said,” according to The AP.
This case is still under investigation, but it illustrates the dangers to corrections officers and inmates alike that permeate Alabama’s prisons. It also indicates that hiring more corrections officers isn’t enough — the state must hire the right kind of corrections officers. Character, in other words, matters.
All of this comes as the state’s prison population is again rising. As of June, that number had climbed to a three-year high of about 20,600.
There has been talk and there has been action, but so far it has been insufficient to divert the state’s prison system from its collision course with the federal government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.