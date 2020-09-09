Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is proceeding with plans to build three new mega-prisons. Almost no one disputes the need for new prison facilities, if for no other reason than most of the state's current prisons are in terrible condition. But Ivey's plan leaves much to be desired.
Last week, Ivey announced that the Alabama Department of Corrections will enter into negotiations with two development teams including Nashville-based private prison company CoreCivic and Alabama Prison Transformation Partners — a group including Alabama-based construction firm BLHarbert — to build the new prisons, reported The Associated Press. The state would lease the prisons and staff them.
Ivey has plunged ahead after years of inaction by the Legislature that has led the state's prisons to fall into such a sorry state that a federal takeover seems likely unless the state takes drastic steps and shows some improvement — or at least demonstrates that improvement is likely.
"The Legislature, we tried it twice, but we failed cause everybody got in a political food fight over which prison closed and who got a new one," said state Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, who has been the Legislature's point man on prison reform.
For many lawmakers, especially in the state's chronically depressed areas, a prison looks like an attractive economic development program. For other lawmakers, keeping an existing prison or making sure it's replaced is just as vital. But economic development shouldn't be the motivation for building prisons.
Unfortunately, by proposing that the state lease the new prisons rather than build and own them itself, Ivey is avoiding the fiscal accountability that should accompany any undertaking of such size. The Republican governor has put some state Democrats in the position of fiscal hawks.
"We are going to spend well over two billion dollars and not own the land, or the facilities or have any control over the facilities," said state Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa.
Prisoners' rights advocates, meanwhile, stress that building new prisons alone will not solve the Department of Corrections' systemic issues.
"The U.S. Department of Justice has already told us twice that brick and mortar is not the answer to the conditions that the DOJ found 'routinely violate the constitutional rights of prisoners,' " the group Alabamians for Fair Justice said in a statement, as reported by The AP. "Data-driven, humane policy solutions are needed now. It is time for the State of Alabama to put people over political interests and corporate profits."
Ward has expressed similar sentiments, and in particular mental health remains a major issue in the state's prisons.
Nevertheless, the state seems locked into a process now where the governor is going to make the call, locking the state into billions of dollars in commitments, with little input from the lawmakers responsible for passing the state's budgets and, ultimately, making sure the state has the revenue to pay off the debt the state incurs. The governor tells us the state can save money by ridding itself of the expense of running the most dilapidated of its current facilities, but it's easy to overestimate that savings.
The Legislature shouldn't micromanage the state's executive branch, but the fact a governor can bypass the Legislature on a major undertaking simply by making it a lease seems like something lawmakers should address.
