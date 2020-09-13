The state has begun accepting applications for absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 general election, and already local election officials are seeing a surge of requests.
Combine a pandemic that makes people leery of going out into large crowds, polling places that will have to maintain social distancing guidelines, a competitive U.S. Senate race and a presidential election that may live up to the quadrennial promise of being “the most important election in our lifetimes,” and this all makes sense.
Morgan County Circuit Clerk Chris Priest said he usually has a couple of hundred applications for absentee ballots at this time in the election cycle but expected between 800 and 1,000 this time.
“At least one-and-a-half to two times our normal is what we’re expecting” by the time the election arrives, he said. That would mean 3,000 to 4,000 absentee ballots cast in the county compared to about 2,000 normally.
This poses an unusual challenge for not only local election officials, but for the U.S. Postal Service, too.
Much has been said in recent weeks about the Postal Service, including various conspiracy theories making the rounds of social media.
People post and share photos of locked mail drop boxes, for example, but claim they are in a city where they aren’t or have been locked for nefarious reasons. One photo, for example, was said to be from Washington, D.C., but was actually from Portland, and the boxes were locked to prevent anyone from dumping something they shouldn’t into them during that city’s increasingly violent protests.
Also, the Postal Service has been retiring mail sorting machines for years in response to declining volume.
Still, that doesn’t mean all is well with the Postal Service. Combine two factors related to COVID-19 — an election that will rely on absentee voting as never before and the fact people are more reliant on mail delivery than they have been in years — and now is no time to worry about long-term reform of the Postal Service. This is a time to make sure it can do its job the best it possibly can under the most unusual of circumstances.
Election officials across the nation are worried voters could end up disenfranchised come November.
According to an Associated Press analysis, “If ballots are rejected at the same rate as during this year’s primaries, up to three times as many voters in November could be disenfranchised in key battleground states when compared to the last presidential election. ... It could be even more pronounced in some urban areas where Democratic votes are concentrated and ballot rejection rates trended higher during this year’s primaries.”
Perhaps that last part is why President Donald Trump seems content to let the situation deteriorate, even though, in general and under normal circumstances, Republicans are more likely than Democrats to vote absentee.
In an interview on Fox Business Network, Trump noted that without additional money, the Postal Service won’t have the resources to handle the expected flood of ballots.
“If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” Trump said, and Trump has shown no indication of being willing to make a deal.
The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 29, and the last day to return it in person or have a ballot postmarked is Nov. 2. But the message here is clear: Do not wait until the last minute. The early surge of requests means many people aren’t, and that seems a good example to follow.
