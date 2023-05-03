Add Alabama to the growing list of states where lawmakers are taking on the greatest threat to society as we know it — drag shows.
Drag performances — men dressing up as women and sometimes women dressing up as men — have been part of the performing arts since there have been performing arts. Since the days of the ancient Greeks until just the past couple of centuries, acting was an almost exclusively male occupation. Men in drag played women’s roles on the stages of classical Athens, in the plays of William Shakespeare and in the Kabuki performances of Edo period Japan.
In the past year, however, opportunistic political activists and their camp follower allies in Republican-dominated state legislatures have decided this age-old practice is a threat to the youths of America, joining a long list of bogeymen from rock ‘n’ roll, to comic books, to Dungeons & Dragons, to video games.
Alabama state Rep. Arnold Mooney, R-Birmingham, has introduced a bill (HB401) that would add a provision to the state’s already lengthy obscenity law prohibiting “male or female impersonators, commonly known as drag queens or drag kings” from performing in “K-12 public schools, public libraries, and in other public places where minors are present.”
It’s not too difficult to go online and find an example of a drag show that falls into the realm of adult-oriented burlesque, and anti-drag activists have stoked outrage online by distributing such videos far and wide. But that’s just one form of drag, and Mooney is following the example of lawmakers in other states by attacking a non-problem with a vague, overly broad bill that, if enacted, would have consequences far beyond the stated goal of protecting the children.
In Texas, for example, which has been at the forefront of the anti-drag hysteria, a school district canceled a field trip to a performance of “James and the Giant Peach,” based on the Roald Dahl book of the same name, because some of the performers played multiple roles, sometimes of a different sex. Apparently actors cross-dressing as talking insects is just too racy for the kids.
It’s been quite a month for Dahl, whose books have been rewritten by woke sensitivity readers even as plays based on them have been boycotted by anti-woke school administrators. The late author can’t catch a break.
As written, Mooney’s bill would seem to prohibit taking a school class to an “authentic” Shakespearean performance. Students seeking Shakespeare as it was originally performed — with, for example, Romeo and Juliet both played by young men — wouldn’t seem to pass muster under Mooney’s proposal. Nor would Euripides’ Greek play “The Trojan Women,” in which the women were all originally performed by men.
Meanwhile, what exactly is the problem Mooney’s bill is meant to solve? Is there a rash of drag performances in the schools and libraries of Alabama we don’t know about? Is this something local school boards and parents can’t deal with themselves?
The assumption that Alabama will turn into San Francisco if lawmakers don’t act flies in the face of common sense. So, too, does the assumption that children being exposed to drag performances will, somehow, cause them to question their own sexual identity. If that were the case, Bugs Bunny dressing as a woman time and again to pull fast ones on Elmer Fudd would have confused four generations of kids by now.
Mooney’s bill is an overreaction to a non-issue that, if passed, will only cause trouble and confusion, while also having a chilling effect on performances and speech meant for adults lest any child be accidentally exposed to it.
In short, this bill is a drag.
