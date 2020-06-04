The unrest sweeping across the nation isn’t just about one case of a policeman caught on video killing a black man. It’s about the accumulation of such cases. What was once swept under the rug, stories that were disbelieved, can no longer be ignored.
The death of George Floyd as he lay restrained on the ground, gasping for breath and begging for mercy, as a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, was simply the critical mass that drove people to the streets. This has happened before, but it seems different this time.
The Minneapolis police chief, Medaria Arradondo, knows this time it’s different, and he acted swiftly to fire the four officers involved — including the ones who stood by and did nothing.
“Mr. Floyd died in our hands, and so I see that as being complicit … I don’t see a difference in terms of the ultimate outcome, (which) is (Floyd) is not here with us … Silence and inaction — you’re complicit,” he said. “If there were one solitary voice that would have intervened and acted, that’s what I would have hoped for. That did not occur.”
It’s not enough simply to chalk up such incidents to a few “bad apples” among the police. It’s also those law enforcement officers who say nothing and know nothing, embracing the brotherhood of the thin blue line over our common humanity.
After Huntsville police officer William “Ben” Darby was cleared of any wrongdoing by an internal review process in the 2018 shooting death of a suicidal man, Jeffery Parker, the Madison County district attorney looked at the evidence and decided to bring charges. Darby says he acted in order to prevent harm coming to another officer, who was trying to talk Parker into putting down his gun. That other officer, Genisha Pegues, has said she didn’t feel she was in danger when Darby intervened and fatally shot Parker.
In this case, race isn’t an issue: Both Parker and Darby are white. And while we do not wish to convict Darby, who deserves his day in court as much as anyone, it certainly seems the case at least merited being given to a grand jury. It merited more than what looks like a perfunctory internal investigation. And the attacks on the D.A. by Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and members of the City Council, along with their voting to fund part of Darby’s defense, don’t instill confidence that in future cases victims of police misconduct will see justice done. Darby may yet be found not guilty of any wrongdoing, but the legal process needs to go forward and people need to be able to have confidence in it.
The litany of police officers who have not been punished, or who have received only a slap on the wrist, even in the face of what seems like conclusive video evidence of wrongdoing, has eroded trust in a system that many African Americans have never entirely trusted.
And that is why protesters are filling the streets, as they have every right to do. Those who use these legitimate protests as an opportunity to loot, and those who seek to destroy property and threaten innocent people in the names of ideologies left (Antifa) or right (white supremacists) are to be condemned and should face the legal consequences of their actions. But those protesting peacefully have justice on their side.
That President Donald Trump should have the U.S. Park Police use gas to clear peaceful protesters so that he could walk to a photo op at a church is a sign of the petty belligerence that is a hallmark of the Trump administration.
Trump continues to exacerbate the situation with his heated rhetoric and language, borrowed from George Wallace, like “when the looting begins the shooting begins.”
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, dismissed Trump’s comments as the “rantings of an insecure man trying to look strong after building his entire political career on racism.”
The president is proving to be what he has always been: a bully. He talks tough, then hides in a White House bunker. Then, as he did on Fox News radio Wednesday morning, he makes excuses, saying he wasn’t in the bunker for safety, but for an inspection.
The only inspection America needs right now is of its criminal justice system. Right now, it’s a system that grants privileges and immunities to some that are denied to others. Right now, it is in such a state, that it looks like some people can get away with murder.
