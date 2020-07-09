Whether or not to fully reopen schools this fall has, predictably in our hyper-politicized era, become a political issue when it should be one strictly of public health.
President Donald Trump seems to be making reopening schools — along with preserving Confederate monuments — the centerpiece of his reelection campaign.
On Tuesday, Betsy DeVos, Trump’s education secretary, demanded schools fully reopen.
“It’s clear that our nation’s schools must fully reopen and fully operate this school year. Anything short of that robs students, not to mention taxpayers, of their future,” DeVos said.
On Wednesday, Trump tweeted out a threat to withhold federal funding from schools that do not fully reopen.
“In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS,” the president said. “The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!”
In typical fashion, the president here appears to be projecting his own views onto his opponents. Trump clearly believes it will be bad for him politically come November if schools are only partially open. Returning schools and the economy to normal — regardless of what is going on with the COVID-19 virus — is the president’s priority.
It’s an approach that may appeal to many. COVID fatigue is real. Nevertheless, the virus cannot be ignored or wished away. Trump may cite other countries like Germany and Norway, but what he leaves out is those countries have done a much better job than the U.S. of containing the coronavirus. They flattened their curves and began reopening without a spike in new infections. In the U.S., states began reopening before they met the benchmarks for doing so and have seen a resurgence in infections.
Alabama school officials are well aware of the situation and have the unenviable task of balancing competing concerns. Few school systems here, however, appear ready to “fully reopen” as the president demands.
Masks and learning delivered only virtually remain options in Decatur City Schools’ reopening plans that are “fluid” amid the coronavirus pandemic, Superintendent Michael Douglas said last week.
“If we were to go to school today, we probably would be virtual. But if cases come down, we might not,” Douglas said. “People are always asking about masks. If we were to go today, we would probably wear a mask, but if cases go down we won’t. So it all depends.”
Limestone County Schools will spend more than $500,000 in federal coronavirus relief money to buy electronic devices for K-12 students to use during the school year and to allow the district to have enough devices for students if there’s a need for remote learning.
Morgan County Schools Deputy Superintendent Lee Willis said in addition to increasing internet access for students by providing mobile Wi-Fi hot spots, the district is working to create content that students can access virtually without an internet connection.
Local officials are taking the coronavirus seriously, based on local conditions. The president and his education secretary are not. Local school officials are worried about their students, teachers and parents surviving. President Trump is worried about surviving the next election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.