There’s a horror movie from the early 1960s called “The Mask.” In it, a psychiatrist comes into possession of a cursed mask that transports him to a nightmare world whenever he puts it on. And whenever he is about to put the mask on, a voice intones, “Put the mask on now.” That was the signal to the audience to put on their 3D glasses, because the nightmare scenes were filmed in 3D.
That bit of audience participation ballyhoo may well become the mantra for all of us whenever we go out in public: Put the mask on now.
But it won’t mean 3D glasses. Instead, it will mean a mask over our noses and mouths as we all help protect everyone from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Public health officials have already advised that people should wear masks when in public, and that advice is all the more important as state officials begin lifting some restrictions on businesses and public gatherings.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday that retail businesses, beaches and government offices can reopen after 5 p.m. Thursday, so long as they maintain social distancing restrictions. Restaurant dining rooms, entertainment venues and close-contact service providers such as hair salons and tattoo parlors, however, will remain closed.
The new order from State Health Officer Scott Harris encourages individuals, especially in vulnerable groups, to continue limiting trips outside the home and practicing personal responsibility such as frequent hand washing.
“The threat is not over,” Ivey said. “We must continue to be vigilant in our social distancing.”
Yet even when we practice social distancing, inadvertent or momentary close contact can occur. And social distancing by itself is not foolproof. Wearing a mask, whether surgical or homemade, is a good backup.
Ivey’s modified “safer-at-home” order doesn’t require people to wear masks in public, but some health officials had previously said it should.
“There has been a lot of conversation about opening up the economy and I think when we see that, I certainly hope that one of the recommendations that comes from the state when we open back up is a requirement to mask,” said David Spillers, CEO of Huntsville Hospital System. “I think everybody in a store buying a product should be masked.”
Judy Smith, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District, told The Daily last week that wearing a mask is one of the best ways for people to protect themselves.
“This virus we’re dealing with, which clearly is highly transmittable, is a respiratory virus. ... In a time when we do not have a vaccine, we don’t have an antiviral that works on this, wearing a mask is one of the most crucial things anyone can do,” she said.
It’s all the more crucial when one considers how quickly COVID-19 cases could spike, putting us right back where we started.
Morgan County saw an as yet unexplained spike in cases between Thursday and Monday. People cannot assume the threat is over just because the state is relaxing stay-at-home restrictions. The threat is still out there, and people who don’t even have any symptoms of the new coronavirus can be carriers, passing the virus on to people who might get sick — and people who because of their age or underlying medical conditions are particularly vulnerable.
As it has become in some other places, particularly Japan after the SARS epidemic of 2003, wearing a mask if you even suspect you might be ill is viewed as common courtesy.
The South may lack the high density and public transport that have proven to be breeding grounds for the new coronavirus, but we’re not immune. And if we want to maintain our reputation for Southern hospitality, we should wear masks for the duration.
Whenever you leave the house, remember: Put the mask on now.
