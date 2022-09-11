On Sept. 12, 2001, the day after the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon left roughly 3,000 people dead, America’s national anthem played in an unusual setting.
“The Star-Spangled Banner” echoed off the stone wall of Buckingham Palace during the changing of the guard, authorized by Queen Elizabeth II as a show of solidarity with Great Britain’s American cousins.
During a memorial service for 9/11’s victims at St. Paul’s Cathedral’s in London, Queen Elizabeth, in a break with tradition, reportedly even sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” and afterward dabbed a tear from her eye.
Now, 21 years on, as Americans today again remember the tragedy of 9/11, Britons are mourning their longest-reigning monarch, who died Thursday at the age of 96 and after 70 years on the throne.
Ironically, the lyrics of “The Star-Spangled Banner” celebrate American resolve in the face of adversity — the adversity in particular being the British shelling of Fort McHenry in Baltimore during the War of 1812.
America won the battle that day, and it was a turning point in a conflict that had seen British forces burn Washington, D.C. That a queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland could order “The Star-Spangled Banner” played during the changing of her guard and even sing it herself in solidarity with the American people in a time of tragedy shows how far we have come, and why Britain’s Queen Elizabeth generates such warm feelings on this side of the Atlantic.
America has a proud history of making allies of its enemies: Japan, Germany and, of course, Great Britain, with whom the United States enjoys what is often called a “special relationship.” The special relationship refers to the close ties between our two governments, especially our militaries and intelligence services. But it is a cultural relationship as well, and one that has endured even as America has become less “British.”
“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States,” President Joe Biden said in a statement upon her death. “She helped make our relationship special.”
The United States is not the same country it was when it declared independence from the British Empire in 1776. Then we were mostly English, Scottish, Irish and African, with some German and Dutch. Today, a smaller percentage of Americans claim British as their primary ancestry,
Yet there is still a direct line of descent from British government and cultural institutions to our own. Our Constitution has its roots in the English common law. Our high schools still teach English literature as well as American literature. And since the wedding of Prince Charles (now King Charles III) and Princess Diana, Britain’s royal family has dominated our tabloids just as they have dominated the United Kingdom’s. Britain’s royal family are like familiar friends, greeting us at the supermarket checkout, their faces quite at home among soap opera stars and our homegrown Hollywood royalty.
As her actions on Sept. 12, 2001, demonstrated, though, Queen Elizabeth stood apart. Even for Americans she was a constant, a symbol of calm and stability. She reigned over 15 British prime ministers, but also through as many U.S. presidents — from Truman to Biden.
Queen Elizabeth was also one of the last living links to the generation that fought World War II. In stirring remarks before the British House of Commons, the newly former Prime Minister Boris Johnson reminded his colleagues that the future queen was the first in 1,000 to serve in her nation’s military, learning to drive so she could serve on the home front.
Americans often play the British national anthem, except we changed the lyrics and call it “America: My Country ‘Tis of Thee.”
But today, in solidarity with our British cousins, we say instead, “God save the queen.”
