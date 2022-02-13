What is the purpose of recreation centers? Who do they serve?
Those are questions the mayor and Decatur City Council must consider as they weigh options that could consolidate the rec centers operated by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department in one location.
The first step in that process appears ready to begin. Last week, Mayor Tab Bowling proposed building the replacement for the Aquadome Recreation Center, now on Fifth Avenue Southwest, in Wilson Morgan Park, located on the Beltline.
Four of five council members say they support the mayor’s plan, which comes after an earlier proposal to build the 80,000-square-foot Aquadome replacement on a site off West Moulton Street, closer to the current location, fell through.
So, now, it’s off to Wilson Morgan Park.
“It’s land that’s shovel-ready and it saves time and money,” said Councilman Kyle Pike last week. “We don’t have to negotiate with anyone, and it’s a good improvement to the area.”
Another attractive aspect of building the Aquadome replacement at Wilson Morgan is Wilson Morgan’s central location in the city. Location, however, is exactly why one councilman opposes the Wilson Morgan site.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he prefers putting the Aquadome replacement on property off Eighth Street Southwest. He also supports the city having multiple neighborhood recreation centers, with each meeting the needs of its surrounding residents.
“Recreation centers should reflect the character of their neighborhoods,” Jackson said. “Not everyone has two cars in their driveway, and building only one rec center impacts the ability of people to get to them.”
This comes as the city is also deciding how to replace the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center, which has been operated by Decatur Youth Services rather than Parks and Recreation. Jackson wants the city to repair foundation issues at the existing Carrie Matthews building, which is closed and in limbo. The mayor wants to build a new Carrie Matthews center nearby.
Last week, Pike said having just one recreation center has merit because Parks and Recreation’s T.C. Almon and Fort Decatur recreation centers are aging and will soon need replacement, too.
“We have a chance to add a lot of amenities that the other aging centers don’t have,” Pike said. “It’s not close to everyone, but the rec centers we have aren’t close to everyone and this is more centralized.”
McMasters said he doesn’t see “spending $3 million or $4 million on updates to the recreation centers that are 40- or 50-years-old when we can build one super nice center.”
Jackson called the one recreation center idea “an elitist point of view” because it limits who can get to the center and use it. Decatur is not the most walkable city, but residents of the surrounding neighborhood can walk to the Aquadome where it is now.
The city could consolidate all of its rec centers, with the exception of DYS-operated Carrie Matthews, but that would be de facto segregation, with one huge, modern rec center for most of the city and the new or renovated Carrie Matthews in the city’s only majority-minority district.
Smaller cities get by with just one rec center. Athens, which is growing rapidly, has a brand new one, but it is located on the city’s far northern edge. Large cities, like Huntsville, have several rec centers.
Just when it looks like Decatur is growing again, do the mayor and City Council want to go in what seems the small town direction? Or is a shiny new recreation complex on the Beltline really the city’s future crown jewel? That depends on how one answers those two questions we posed. A rec center’s purpose depends on who it serves: Does it serve a city or a neighborhood?
