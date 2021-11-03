The breakneck pace at which the Republican-controlled Alabama Legislature is adopting new congressional, legislative and state school board districts should give everyone pause.
Set aside whether the particular districts they’re in the process of approving are fair. The objections are pretty much what one would expect: The new lines cross county lines and natural economic/geographic centers in order to protect incumbents. The process itself leaves much to be desired.
On Monday, the state House approved new congressional lines by a vote of 65-38 and new Alabama House lines by a margin of 68-35. The vote was largely along party lines, although with some dissident Republicans joining the Democratic minority on the short end of the votes.
Democratic Rep. Chris England of Tuscaloosa, who is also the state’s Democratic Party chairman, complained, rightly, that lawmakers passed a substitute legislative plan Monday that they first saw only that day, and which voters hadn’t seen at all.
“The Alabama House just passed a substitute map that no one in the State of Alabama has seen except for the members of the House. And we didn’t see it until we got here today. Something is wrong with this process,” England tweeted Monday evening.
This is the sort of back-room dealing we have come to expect from our elected representatives, but we deserve better.
It’s also the sort of process Republicans at the national level decry — at least when they’re not in power.
The Democratic majority in the U.S. House and Senate has taken a similarly secretive route when it comes to President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. We have vague notions of what’s in it, but the details remain sketchy. Whether it amounts to nearly $4 trillion or just under $2 trillion is a matter decided by members of the Democratic Party’s congressional leadership, committee chairmen, a few swing senators, and the Democrats’ Progressive Caucus.
Under both Democrats and Republicans, floor amendments offered by rank-and-file congressmen have been ruled out of order. Power in the U.S. House, especially, has gravitated to the top. With the typical House member dependent on the good graces of the party leadership to get anything for their district, it’s a recipe for the increasingly bitter partisanship we now see in Congress. Toe the party line, or get nothing for back home.
As a practical matter, it means House and Senate leaders cobble together massive all-or-nothing spending bills that almost no one — including the members voting on them — has read and that no one is allowed to amend on the chamber floor.
What the national parties have done for budgets, Alabama Republicans are now doing for district lines, although with a flawed amendment process that leaves members voting on district maps they’ve only just seen.
This is no way to run a government, and it’s no way to decide how Alabamians’ state representatives will be elected for the next decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.