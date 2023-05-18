The head of one of the companies leading the way in artificial intelligence technology appeared before a congressional committee on Tuesday and practically begged Congress to regulate his industry.
“As this technology advances, we understand that people are anxious about how it could change the way we live. We are too,” said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as he appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee on privacy, technology and the law. Altman told senators government intervention “will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful” AI tech.
This apparently astounded at least one senator. Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, called it “historic” that a company was coming to Congress asking to be regulated.
Durbin, at 78 years of age, has been in the Senate since 1997, and before that he served in the U.S. House starting in 1983. So, either the Senate majority whip’s memory is failing, or he hasn’t been paying close attention during his 40 years on Capitol Hill, because companies asking to be regulated is as old as the bureaucratic state ushered in with the Progressive Era reforms of the late 1800s.
Altman’s call for Congress to please regulate his industry is, to use a somewhat politically incorrect allusion, rather like Br’er Rabbit begging not to be thrown into the briar patch.
The thing to remember is OpenAI is, at present, one of the leaders in AI. OpenAI launched its ChatGPT software amid a lot of ballyhoo and immediately inaugurated an AI frenzy. Other companies, like Google, which had quietly been working on its own AI systems, shifted into catch-up mode, while OpenAI teamed with Microsoft to incorporate AI technology into Microsoft’s Bing search engine.
Old timers dusted off their monographs — suddenly relevant — on the implications of AI for all sorts of applications, from diagnosing diseases to forecasting the weather. Teachers fretted that students might try to use AI to write term papers. And a cottage industry of Chicken Littles warned that AI, if not reined in, might lead to a machine-spawned Armageddon out of the “Terminator” movies.
Some of the senators, who already think their constituents are suckers for disinformation, worry about the ability of AI to create fakes: fake pictures, fake video and fake voices.
Many of these worries are mostly scare tactics. For example, if an AI can be written that makes fakes, then an AI can be written that detects fakes.
But if Altman is successful in getting Congress to regulate AI, he will have achieved one thing: He’ll have made it harder for upstart companies to challenge OpenAI’s market position. This is why, contrary to Durbin’s bizarre assertion, large and established companies often seek regulation for their industries. They have the resources and lobbyists to navigate the regulatory minefield. New companies do not. The cost of regulatory compliance is worth it to avoid competition.
Altman has suggested the U.S. could create an agency to license AI companies and revoke the licenses of companies that don’t behave responsibly and safely, whatever that means. He even agreed with a senator’s suggestion that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission could be a model for such an agency.
That would be a terrible outcome. The NRC last approved a new nuclear power plant in 1978, which has set back reducing greenhouse emissions by decades. Regulating AI in such a manner would be tantamount to strangling it in the cradle.
Congress, on the basis of fears it can’t quantify, seems ready to regulate an industry it doesn’t understand, at the behest of established players who would like nothing more than to entrench themselves for the foreseeable future.
No, Sen. Durbin, this is not historic. It’s depressingly common.
