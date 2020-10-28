This Saturday is Halloween.
Normally, Halloween falling on a Saturday — a Saturday with a full moon, even! — would be cause of extra celebration.
Then the new coronavirus changed everything, and Halloween isn’t the only celebration affected. COVID-19 will change how and if families gather for Thanksgiving, and it will change how we celebrate Christmas this year as well.
Already, some communities, including Decatur, have canceled their planned Christmas parades and are substituting alternative events. For the first time in 160 years, Santa will not hold court in Macy’s department stores, which started the tradition of having children sit on Santa’s lap and assure the Jolly Old Elf that they’d all be good little boys and girls and should definitely get a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. Sitting on a strange old man’s lap doesn’t fit with the requirements of social distancing.
Yet some holiday activities are pressing on, in an attempt to maintain some aspects of normality in this most abnormal of times.
Some of the area’s annual haunted attractions are open, although with limited capacity and safety requirements. They include the Brick Deli and Tavern’s “Nightmare on Moulton Street” haunted house on the restaurant’s second floor. The attraction’s proceeds go to the American Cancer Society. Trunk-or-treat events, mostly church-sponsored, will take place throughout the area. And as yet, no communities have banned trick-or-treating, although we expect the number of trick-or-treaters will be down, as will the number of homes with their inviting porch lights turned on.
One thing many of these events have in common is they’re requiring people to wear masks. There is strong evidence masks save lives and decrease the prevalence of COVID-19 symptoms.
According to statistics published Friday in The Washington Post, there is a strong correlation between reported mask use and observed COVID symptoms. It may not tell the whole story; one statistician notes that people who report not wearing masks might also engage in other risky behavior. Still, the correlation fits with the best science we now have and with common sense.
There are echoes in this of how Halloween began, long ago back in Celtic lands, when it was called Samhain, and then later, All Hallows Eve. People then wore masks and costumes in order to disguise themselves from evil spirits who might mean them harm.
Like many other old celebrations that voyaged to America, Halloween became domesticated along the way. Now people wear masks at Halloween for fun. So, it is ironic that a new threat — a threat recognized by science rather than superstition — has people again wearing masks, not for fun, but for safety.
Which brings us to how we will celebrate Halloween this year. Many families will likely stay home and perhaps gather around the TV for some scary movies. (But there will be no “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on broadcast television this year. The Apple TV streaming service now has exclusive rights to it and the other “Peanuts” specials.) Some, however, will venture out, and that means putting safety first.
There are the usual safety tips, such as wearing reflecting clothing, watching out for traffic and not eating any candy that doesn’t come wrapped. But this year those precautions come with concerns about washing your hands, keeping your distance from others and, of course, wearing a mask. You may want to simply avoid informal holiday parties that involve lots of people and lots of eating and drinking. Such parties have turned into potent super-spreaders for COVID.
If we keep COVID precautions in mind, we can celebrate the holiday while keeping the scares merely fictional.
