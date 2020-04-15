State leaders are looking ahead to reopening the state for business. But as we look to life beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, we must proceed with caution.
In the month since some businesses began closing or limiting operations and some workers started working from home or being laid off, unemployment has soared to record levels and the economy has almost certainly entered a recession. Even with federal aid and small-business loans, some businesses are not going to survive, and anecdotal evidence of popular stores closing for good has already begun trickling in.
Yet reopening the state is a tricky proposition. Do it too soon, too quickly or in the wrong way, and we could end up right back where we are, with businesses no better off and more lives lost in the bargain.
The good news is the strategy of social distancing and closing some businesses seems to have worked, as projections of COVID-19 fatalities are falling short of earlier projections. That is not, however, an indication those precautions were never needed in the first place, as some would have it.
“Our predictions look a lot better than we first thought ... The reason that has changed is that people are taking seriously the order to stay at home,” State Health Officer Scott Harris said Tuesday.
It is possible that some adjustments are in order. Small-business owners are rightly worried that they have to remain closed while their big-box competition remains open as “essential businesses.”
“The Alabama Retail Association and many of its members don’t understand a public policy that sends the same number of consumers to a smaller group of retailers creating denser crowds,” association President Rick Brown said last week. “This policy seems at odds with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s stated objective to avoid large gatherings.”
This has always been the perverse incentive of Alabama’s and other states’ approach to the new coronavirus. They want to close all but “essential” businesses, but under any definition of “essential” large grocery stores have to stay open. That makes those stores potential breeding grounds for the virus. Granted, not every grocery store is a corporate giant, and not every “big box” store gets to stay open; bookstores, for example, have had to close. But the rules have for the most part benefited big business at the expense of small business.
And the only thing worse than that is limiting what stores that are still open can sell. That is what has happened in Michigan, where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s draconian stay-at-home order is causing a backlash. People there are rightly incensed to be in a store that’s open only to find the section they want — for example, the garden section — taped off. They note with good reason that it’s absurd to prevent people from buying plants and seeds that will help keep them at home and growing their own food during a pandemic.
Small business leaders in Alabama have suggested uniform rules that will allow small businesses to reopen if they follow the same rules as big-box retailers: maintaining social distancing and limiting occupancy to half of what is normally allowed by fire safety requirements.
That is a possibility Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is considering, and it may be exactly the sort of tentative step we can take to test the waters. If infections tick up as a result, the state can clamp down again.
