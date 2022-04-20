When he began his quixotic campaign for governor back in December, Tim James said he would make education a priority. That included expanding school choice and local authority — going so far as to say he would give school principals “total and unfettered authority to do what they need to do.”
Apparently, however, James’ support for school choice and local control only go so far. They’re dependent on schools being run the way James thinks they should be run. So much for giving control back to parents.
In recent weeks, James has run a campaign ad that targets the Magic City Acceptance Academy, a charter school that opened in Homewood last fall.
“Now here in Alabama, we chartered the first transgender school in the South using millions of your tax dollars. The faculty put on a drag show for children. That’s not education, it’s exploitation. It’s got to stop. It’s time to fight back.”
James’ description of the school is at best disingenuous. School officials promote their institution simply as a safe learning environment for LGBTQ students, although it is open to all comers, as required by the state’s charter school law.
School officials say James’ ad has made the school and its students targets for hate and abuse. It has also revealed a split in the state’s Republican Party.
In the state Legislature’s recently ended regular session, Republican leaders tried unsuccessfully to expand charter schools by having county education funds follow students who leave traditional schools for charters. Although the effort failed, backers of the proposal say they’ll try again. State Rep. Terri Collins of Decatur and state Sen. Del Marsh of Anniston were the bill’s lead sponsors.
Ever since the school choice movement started gaining traction in the ’80s and ’90s, backers, usually conservative Republicans, have said the point of school choice — whether it’s choice among public school, public and private schools, or includes charter schools — is about giving authority over their children’s education back to parents.
“Parents want more choice, and that is going to show up in the coming years,” Marsh said at the end of the last session. “It’s going to happen. The question is, how quickly will it happen.”
But we wonder if it really will, because the state GOP is being pulled in two directions. One is the direction of Marsh and giving parents more choice. The other is waging a culture war in which schools are the battlefield.
The state Legislature also debated this past session — but failed to pass — a bill banning the teaching of so-called divisive concepts. That bill, too, promises to return in a future session.
Leaving aside how one defines “divisive concepts” or whether schoolchildren should be taught about divisive or unpleasant things in the nation’s history, what happened to parental choice? What if parents want their children to learn about “divisive concepts”?
It seems the state can either have school choice and parental control, or the state can dictate from the top down what every school can or cannot teach. But it cannot do both.
The students who attend Magic City Acceptance Academy may not be learning what Tim James thinks they should learn, but they’re there because that’s where they want to be, and because that’s where their parents choose to send them.
The argument that tax dollars are going to the school is exactly the same argument the anti-school choice side has always made about tax dollars going to private or religious schools. So, either you’re against school choice in principle or not. You can’t be for it but then against it if you think some parents and schools are doing it wrong.
So, which way Mr. James? Which way Alabama Republicans? It’s school choice or culture war. Now is the time for choosing.
