According to state health officials, Alabama’s intensive care units are at capacity. Hospitals are sending some patients to ICUs in other states — some of which are themselves nearing capacity.
COVID-19 is again straining the United States’ health care infrastructure, and it’s straining Alabama’s in particular. The difference between now and January is now we have readily available vaccines, and while some of those now infected or sickened by the new coronavirus have been vaccinated, they remain the minority, and relatively few of them are sick enough to require hospitalization.
The current COVID surge is driven by those who have not yet been vaccinated, who make up the overwhelming majority of the seriously ill patients requiring hospitalization and assignment to ICUs.
There is another difference between now and January. Now children are spreading the virus at a greater rate. Before, children were not major sources of COVID spread, simply because children’s smaller lungs were not as efficient at spreading the virus. With the virus’ more readily transmissible delta variant, however, even children are spreading COVID-19.
All this has caught schools by surprise. Area school systems are now having to adapt to COVID spreading in their classrooms and hallways.
On Friday, Lawrence County Schools switched three of its campuses to virtual classes through the remainder of the month. Decatur City Schools began requiring masks in classrooms Monday. Morgan County will begin requiring masks on buses and in buildings this week.
For the youngest students, masks are the only protection now available. Approval of COVID vaccines for those younger than 12 is still pending the approval of federal regulators.
Yet even when approval comes, how many parents in Alabama will vaccinate their children?
At 35.9%, Alabama still has the nation’s lowest COVID vaccination rate, compared to 51.7% of the total eligible U.S. population.
Alabama already requires a host of vaccinations for children to enter school. They include shots against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, polio, mumps and rubella, and measles.
While there is some understandable trepidation given a brand new vaccine, the underlying biotechnology involved in formulating the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines has been in development for years.
And while we’ve always had “anti-vaxxers” — leading recently to multiple outbreaks of measles among unvaccinated children — who distrust science, much of the opposition to COVID vaccinations seems driven by pure tribal politics and contrarianism. To be fair, there is an equal and opposite tribal faction that would rather demonize the unvaccinated than persuade them.
Chalk both up to the current political climate, which has people at each others’ throats over disagreements both legitimate and laughable.
Still, when one reads accounts of vacationers partying at Gulf Shores, without masks and without having been vaccinated, it almost cannot help but conjure images of Nero fiddling while Rome burned. Except that old story about Nero isn’t true, and even if it were, Nero would have been in no danger himself. The Alabama Gulf Coast, however, is now a COVID hot spot in a state already full of them.
Unless a lot more Alabamians get vaccinated, we’re heading for a fall and winter that, if trends hold, will be worse than this past January.
