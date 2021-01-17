On Monday, the United States commemorates the birth of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. As it does so, his message of nonviolent resistance to injustice still reverberates. After the events of the past year and of especially the past two weeks, it is especially relevant.
Since not long after King's death in 1968 at the hands of a racist assassin, people have contested his legacy. His words appear, stripped of context, in defense of causes he may or may not have supported, had he lived. What is not in doubt, however, is his commitment to nonviolence, even if he did at times sympathize with those who, in desperation, turned to violence.
“A riot is the language of the unheard,” King said, and in many cases this is true, although some riots seem also to be little more than a vehicle for opportunists.
“(I)t is not enough for me to stand before you tonight and condemn riots,” King said in a 1968 speech. “It would be morally irresponsible for me to do that without, at the same time, condemning the contingent, intolerable conditions that exist in our society.”
Yet even the best of motives do not justify violence. When Black Lives Matter activists marched in cities across the nation last year, spurred on initially by video of a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of a Black man, George Floyd, they brought attention to pressing issues. America does have a problem with unequal justice, excessive force and well-intentioned police who are sometimes poorly trained. America does have a problem with a war on drugs that has become a war on inner cities, and which has incentivized law enforcement to break down doors first and knock later.
But many of these protests, while starting peacefully, turned violent. Business districts in cities like Portland, Oregon, burned. Rioters looted stores and tossed Molotov cocktails into vehicles, including police cars. Rioters burned down the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct.
As King understood, however, we need not excuse violence to realize it can often be motivated by legitimate issues — and to realize violence undermines our truly coming to grips with those issues.
In the 1970s, some Black militants became disenchanted with what they thought was the slow pace of progress and resorted to domestic terrorism in the form of assassinating police officers and setting off bombs. But the actions of groups like the Black Liberation Army did not lead to the revolution for which they hoped. It led to a backlash and the tough-on-crime 1980s and '90s. It lead to or exacerbated many of the problems civil rights activists and criminal justice reformers are dealing with today.
The insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were not motivated by a noble cause. They were motivated by a mass delusion: the idea that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from them. Some may honestly believe this, but that doesn't make it true. Others know better. “Stop the Steal” is a big lie perpetuated by entrepreneurial activists out to make a buck, opportunistic politicians and a president who has a long history of blaming others for his shortcomings.
Yet even if there were some truth to all the claims of election fraud, storming the Capitol would not be the answer. Violence would not be the answer. Threatening to take members of Congress hostage would not be the answer. And driving hundreds of miles to Washington, D.C., with a pickup bed full of weapons and home-brewed napalm wouldn't be the answer.
The Rev. King knew the answer, as did those he inspired — as well as those who inspired him. Those who marched in Selma on Bloody Sunday knew the answer. The only violence that day was that perpetrated against them, and it shook up the nation and led to the Civil Rights Act.
The answer is nonviolence, and that is King's legacy, and a lesson for us all.
