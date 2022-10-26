THE ISSUE

The River Clay Arts Festival last weekend was once again a success, contributing not just to the Decatur art scene but to residents' pride in their hometown.

Seven years ago a determined group of volunteers pulled together the first River Clay Arts Festival. As became clear once again last weekend, it has become a centerpiece of Decatur’s art scene.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.