After nearly three decades, it appears Riverfest is over.
Started by the Jaycees 27 years ago, the nonprofit group Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama took over the fundraising event in 2016.
Traditionally, Riverfest has been a weekend event at Ingalls Harbor featuring music and barbecue cook-off competitions, held in either August or September. Traditionally, however, it has also lost money in recent years.
“Riverfest has lost so much money in the last 10 years. We inherited it from the Decatur Jaycees with the hopes of reviving it, and it just did not work. The expenses for Riverfest are way, way higher than they should be,” said Leah Brown, executive director of Mosaic Mentoring.
Brown said that while the cook-off portion of Riverfest made money, the musical portion did not. As a result, Mosaic plans to hold a new fundraiser this fall with a different name. It will feature only cooking events.
Most events like Riverfest have a limited lifespan. Few just keep chugging along, and 27 years is a pretty good go. The Alabama Chicken and Egg Festival in Lawrence County was, despite its name, a popular music festival, but it had difficulty finding enough volunteers to keep running, according to organizers. It ended its nine-year run in 2013. Even Huntsville’s Big Spring Jam was not immortal. It ran from 1993 to 2009, with a smaller attempted revival in 2011, before winding down permanently.
The demise of Riverfest is, in a way, a sign of success. The festival and event calendar, especially for late summer and early autumn, is more crowded than it was when Riverfest began.
One need look no further than 3rd Friday to see evidence of that. From the middle of spring through Halloween, 3rd Friday brings food, music and other entertainment to downtown Decatur, mere blocks from where Riverfest is normally held.
Last week, Decatur Parks and Recreation announced it is reformatting its Concerts by the River summer concert series, turning it into two concert series held in spring and fall. It’s also changing the location, from Rhodes Ferry Park alongside the river, to the Daikin Amphitheater near Old State Bank.
“The Daikin Amphitheater has got a permanent stage, plus you don’t have to worry about the train interrupting the concert and the parking situation is much better,” said Suzanne Landon, events coordinator with Parks and Recreation.
Also new to the fall calendar since Riverfest began is the River Clay Fine Arts Festival in late October. And that doesn’t even count all of the fall events in neighboring communities, from Depot Days in Hartselle to the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention and the Storytelling Festival in Athens.
Then there are new events during other times of the year, such as the Carnegie Carnival, Decatur’s own version of Mardi Gras.
In an increasingly crowded calendar and with increasingly stretched volunteers, Riverfest deserves credit for lasting as long as it did. We hope whatever Mosaic Mentoring has in mind for its cook-off-only event is at least half as enduring.
