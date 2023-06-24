Interstate 95 through Philadelphia reopened to traffic Friday, less than two weeks after a deadly overpass collapse.
The repairs, while not permanent, were nevertheless completed more quickly than expected. According to The Associated Press, “Crews worked around the clock and wrapped up ahead of schedule, allaying fears the critical highway would be closed for many weeks.”
“To get I-95 operating again as quickly as possible, workers used about 2,000 tons of lightweight glass nuggets to fill the underpass and bring it up to surface level, then paved over to create three lanes of travel in each direction,” AP reported. “A permanent bridge will eventually be constructed.”
Obviously, this is not an approach that can work everywhere or with every type of highway repair or maintenance, but it just goes to show what is possible with the right motivation and the right incentives.
The right motivation and the right incentives, however, have been lacking in the U.S. in recent decades, leading a lot of people to wonder why infrastructure construction here seems to take so much longer than in other countries.
That question also comes to mind ahead of a planned rehabilitation project for the Interstate 65 bridges over the Tennessee River.
Officials have said the project could take up to 18 months, all the while snarling traffic on I-65, which has a traffic flow that is already increasing at such a rate officials are lobbying to add additional lanes.
U.S. 31 and Alabama 67 though Decatur will also feel the impact of the rehab project, with some interstate traffic detoured and drivers otherwise trying to avoid the construction zone.
Currently, the Alabama Department of Transportation plans to let bids for the rehab project in December in anticipation of starting work next spring.
Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner said during a recent meeting of the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization that while the bridge is important and it needs to be in good shape, the rerouting of traffic “needs to be done right” to avoid a repeat of past problems.
“If it’s not done right, it will have a very negative impact on Decatur and Hartselle for a long period of time,” Ladner said.
In the spring of 2022, a simple ALDOT inspection of the I-65 spans snarled traffic along Alabama 67 and Sixth Avenue in Decatur and U.S. 31 in Hartselle for more than a month.
No one wants to put up with that sort of thing for a year and a half, and Ladner thinks the 18-month time estimate is too long.
“When compared with other infrastructure projects across the country, 18 months seems ridiculously long for a bridge rehab,” Ladner said. “We’re counting on ALDOT to do it right to protect Decatur.”
We agree that 18 months is too long, and there should be ways to incentivize contractors to get the job done more quickly, as the state did in 2002 to expedite repairs to an infamous section of I-65 in Birmingham called “Malfunction Junction.”
In that case, the contractors split an incentive bonus of about $1.3 million for finishing it 28 days ahead of their completion deadline.
State Sen. Arthur Orr of Decatur has suggested doing something similar to encourage rapid completion of the rehab project. He has also said ALDOT should require the contractor to work around the clock to get the job done.
There are a lot of factors that impede infrastructure improvements in the U.S., many of which are controlled at the federal level, and others of which involve needing a maze of bureaucratic agencies to sign off on various aspects of every project at multiple stages.
But as Malfunction Junction and I-95 in Pennsylvania show, there are still things states can do to speed up the process. ALDOT should take them all into account before work starts next year on the I-65 bridges.
