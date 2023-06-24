The Issue

Before work starts next year on rehabbing the Interstate 65 bridges over the Tennessee River, state officials need to be sure they've taken steps to expedite the project as quickly as possible without compromising safety, so as to lessen the impact on traffic through the Decatur area.

Interstate 95 through Philadelphia reopened to traffic Friday, less than two weeks after a deadly overpass collapse.

