When Dr. Thomas Bowdler first published “The Family Shakespeare” in 1807, he probably didn’t realize he was on a path to getting his name in the dictionary.
Bowdler edited his edition of William Shakespeare’s plays to remove material the English physician deemed too racy, blasphemous or otherwise inappropriate for children and women. This disrespect shown to the works of the greatest writer in the English language subsequently led to Bowdler’s name becoming part of the English language.
To bowdlerize is to remove passages considered offensive from a book, play or other literary work. And now another English author, Roald Dahl, is the victim of the bowdlerizers’ red pens.
Dahl, who died in 1990, was the author of numerous books and stories, many intended for adults, but he is best known as the author of such children’s classics as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Witches,” “Matilda” and “James and the Giant Peach.”
Dahl’s works are beloved and continuously in print. Many have been turned into equally beloved films, such as 1971’s “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” starring Gene Wilder. And part of what has made Dahl’s books so enduringly popular is their slightly dark cast. They’re a bit sharp elbowed for kiddie lit, which sets them apart from most other children’s literature.
This fact seems to be exactly the problem for Dahl’s current publisher, which is scrubbing his works of language deemed “insensitive.” For example, the term “fat” is now out of bounds.
In “The Witches,” which depicts its evil witches as bald and disguising their true nature with wigs, Dahl wrote: “You can’t go round pulling the hair of every lady you meet, even if she is wearing gloves. Just you try it and see what happens.”
The new version published by Puffin reads: “Besides, there are plenty of other reasons why women might wear wigs and there is certainly nothing wrong with that.”
In “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” one of the naughty children, Mike Teavee, is noted for watching too much television and shooting off his toy guns at inappropriate times. Toy guns are now forbidden. The line “Mike Teavee himself had no less than 18 toy pistols of various sizes hanging from belts around his body, and every now and again he would leap up into the air and fire off half a dozen rounds from one or another of these weapons” is now gone entirely.
This bowdlerization has incensed those who value free speech and artistic integrity. The author Salman Rushdie, who has literally put his life on the line for free expression, tweeted “Roald Dahl was no angel but this is absurd censorship. Puffin Books and the Dahl estate should be ashamed.”
Until such time as Dahl’s works enter the public domain, readers could be deprived of the works in the form their author intended. If nothing else, Puffin has created a seller’s market for used copies.
The English writer George Orwell may not have had children’s literature in mind, but he nevertheless described this process presciently in “Nineteen Eighty-Four”:
“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”
Orwell described totalitarianism. We are merely dealing with an upstart industry of “sensitivity readers” whose job is to claim offense on behalf of others.
Children are not so fragile as we often imagine, which is probably why so many of them have always loved Dahl’s stories, sharp corners and all.
