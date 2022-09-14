When people say “it’s not rocket science,” they mean something is easy. By implication, rocket science isn’t easy.
We’ve seen examples over the past couple of weeks of just how hard rocket science can be. On Monday, a New Shepard rocket malfunctioned and crashed roughly a minute into its flight from Blue Origin’s launch facility in West Texas.
Blue Origin is the private space launch company founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.
Meanwhile, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, the Space Launch System sits on its launch pad as NASA engineers try to correct the hydrogen fuel leaks that have resulted in two scrubbed launch attempts and weigh their options for the next attempt.
Managed by Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, the SLS is a key component of the Artemis program, which is intended to return humans to the moon before the end of this decade, with the return to the moon currently scheduled for 2025.
United Launch Alliance in Decatur assembled the upper stage that gives the final boost to the Artemis vehicle. The upper stage has not been involved in any of the fuel leaks.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s SpaceX keeps making space launches seem easy, regularly sending Dragon crew capsules to the International Space Station, launching communications satellites and perfecting reusable rockets — some of which have flown more than a dozen times and land with pinpoint accuracy on robotic barges out at sea.
Let us not forget, however, how SpaceX got where it is: by blowing up a lot of rockets first. Musk’s approach has always had a high tolerance for failure, on the theory that his team will learn from those failures and correct them. It’s been a high-risk strategy for Musk that has paid off, but which also nearly led to his company running out of money before it had successfully launched its first rocket.
SpaceX is another component of the Artemis program. It is designing a reusable landing vehicle that will ferry astronauts from lunar orbit to the moon’s surface and back, and then remain in orbit waiting for the next crew to arrive. One lander test flight ended in a spectacular fireball.
SpaceX is also building the rocket that will get the lander to the moon, and that rocket, stymied in large part by bureaucratic red tape involving its launch site on the Texas Gulf Coast, has yet to fly.
NASA, ULA and Blue Origin tend to be more old fashioned in their risk assessments. They take their time checking and rechecking so as to avoid the catastrophic failures that early SpaceX regarded as learning experiences.
This has given ULA its reputation for reliability that Amazon is counting on to put a large number of its low-orbit communications satellites — which will compete with Musk’s Starlink — into space.
Meanwhile, Blue Origin has already learned at least one thing from this week’s failure. Its unmanned crew capsule — carrying only experiments for NASA — detached and parachuted back to earth safely. Had there been a crew aboard, they would have survived the failure. That is valuable experience to have.
In Florida, however, the SLS is too big, too important and too expensive — the program is already billions over budget — to do anything but go it slow and make sure every bolt and nut is ready for launch, hopefully by the end of this month or the first week of October.
Humans are returning to space. America will, sooner or later, return to the moon. These things, as President John F. Kennedy said of the Apollo program, are not easy, they are hard, and that is why we do them.
We do them because they are rocket science.
