The Washington Post on Mexico's president attacking the media:
Mexico is experiencing one of the deadliest periods on record for journalists, with five killed so far this year. But instead of addressing these dangers, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador devoted much of his regular news conference on Friday to attacking one of the country's most prominent media figures, Carlos Loret de Mola.
Mr. Loret de Mola, a contributing columnist for The Washington Post's Spanish-language Post Opinión section, is a household name in Mexico, reporting for print, radio and television. A frequent critic of the government, he recently released an investigation into Mr. López Obrador's son, whose apparently lavish lifestyle stands in dramatic contrast to the Mexican president's down-to-earth public persona.
On Friday, in a brazen attempt to discredit and intimidate an independent voice, Mr. López Obrador presented a slide purporting to show Mr. Loret de Mola's income in 2021. He claimed it was "15 times" more than the president's salary, though Mr. Loret de Mola says that the amounts presented were false and that he hasn't worked for at least one of the organizations listed since 2019. The public sharing of a citizen's confidential financial information is an unprecedented abuse of power. Mr. López Obrador has also threatened to ask tax authorities to confirm this information, which would violate Mexico's privacy laws.
Mr. López Obrador renewed the attacks Monday, calling those who publish critical articles "thugs, mercenaries (and) sellouts." The episode marks a new low in his fraught relationship with the media. He has often complained about critical reporting, calling himself "the most attacked president in the last 100 years." His most recent tirade only emboldens those who attack journalists amid a surge of violence against reporters and whistleblowers — most of whom are not as well known as Mr. Loret de Mola.
Just hours before the news conference, reporter Heber López Vásquez was shot and killed outside his house in Oaxaca. Lourdes Maldonado López — who in 2019 told Mr. López Obrador that she feared for her life — was shot dead in a car in Tijuana last month. Reporter José Luis Gamboa, photojournalist Margarito Martínez and camera operator Roberto Toledo were also killed in January.
Even before this year, Mexico was one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists, with at least seven killed in 2021 and 15 currently reported missing. Most of the attacks on media workers stem from municipal authorities and organized crime, according to government data. Mr. López Obrador's administration has expanded the country's press protection program, but rights groups and journalists say criminals can still commit acts of violence with impunity.
The escalating violence is a stain on Mexico's democratic record. The Biden administration last year committed to "protecting and promoting free, independent, and diverse media around the world." It should condemn the attacks on Mexican journalists and call for our democratic allies to support a free press. If they don't, rogue regimes and bad actors will continue to act as though they have a free hand in their escalating efforts to silence independent voices.
The Wall Street Journal on increased crime in Seattle after police funding was cut:
Democrats elsewhere may be fleeing the defund the police movement, but it lives on in Seattle. Business owners told the City Council last week what the resulting breakdown in law and order means in daily life, and it deserves more attention.
Wednesday's hearing came days after the Seattle Police Department released its 2021 year-end crime report, which showed a 20% surge in violent crime to the highest levels in 14 years. Aggravated assaults rose 24% in 2021 from 2020, and robberies 18%.
The official statistics show a 9% increase in property crime, but business owners testified that the real numbers are much higher. Many victims no longer bother to call the cops. Responses to 911 calls can take hours, and criminals are released soon after they're arrested. Businesses say they fear their insurance costs will spike if they report what's really going.
Seattle's soft-on-criminals policy predates 2020, but after the murder of George Floyd the City Council voted two years in a row to cut police funding. Since Jan. 1, 2020, some 357 cops have retired or quit. It's nearly impossible to recruit officers to work in a city infamous for its hostility to the police.
The lawlessness now hampers Seattle's economic recovery. "Major employers signal that it's not the pandemic that's keeping them away, but it is their ability to keep their employees safe," testified Lisa Howard, executive director of the nonprofit Alliance for Pioneer Square.
Tariqa Waters said crime has forced her to open her art gallery by appointment only. "My building has been broken into multiple times. My personal health and safety has been put on the line more times than I can count removing human waste and needles," she said. "I've also been threatened with racial slurs and assault weapons."
Dan Austin, owner of Peel and Press pizzeria, described two break-ins since May 2020 that cost his business $22,000. In one incident, the criminal was out on bail when he broke into Mr. Austin's restaurant, was released again, and went on to burglarize others. "It's just repetitive," he testified. "Every time I watched another business get victimized, I felt re-victimized."
Mr. Austin said in an interview that he also discovered that someone was camping out under the wooden deck at Peel and Press. He called the police, but "they literally said, 'No, we can't handle it until you've told him to leave and he's refused,'" Mr. Austin recalled. Erin Goodman, executive director of the SODO Business Improvement Area, described how one local business has "been broken into more than 20 times in a single month."
The testimony revealed business desperation, but don't expect help from Seattle's politicians. In response to a business owner's question about how to address gun violence, City Council President Debora Juarez said, "I don't have an answer for you" about "what's going to happen to stop people from getting a gun and coming into your store."
She admitted that black Seattle residents want some assurance of safety. But she added that "to be frank with you, I don't also believe that hiring way more police or addressing every issue with a gun and a badge works either. Because we know who gets affected the worst. It's people of color. They get killed."
In other words, as criminals terrorize Seattle, its leaders still think police are the problem. The lawlessness will persist until Seattle voters stage a revolt.
Los Angeles Times on banning new gas hookups:
Appliances are not as obvious polluters as power plants or diesel trucks, but the gas-fueled stoves, water heaters, furnaces and clothes dryers that predominate in California homes and businesses are a major source of health-damaging and planet-warming emissions. To avert disastrous climate change and protect people's health, they must be replaced with electric models powered by renewable energy.
Yet natural gas consumption in California homes and buildings has been rising in recent years. And because there has been a lack of leadership at the state level to electrify buildings, the effort to ban gas and change building codes has been left to cities, leading to a patchwork of progress.
More than 50 California cities and counties that have enacted policies to ban or discourage gas hookups in new buildings. Much of the progress so far has been in the Bay Area, where San Jose, San Francisco and Oakland are among the cities that have adopted policies to prohibit gas in new buildings.
But in Los Angeles there's been little action since 2019, when Mayor Eric Garcetti released a plan calling for new buildings to be "net-zero carbon" by 2030, and for the entire building stock to be zero-emission by 2050.
Nearly three years later, Los Angeles is finally poised to act.
In recent months, council members have begun the process to get natural gas cooking and heating appliances out of homes and businesses. City officials are pushing to adopt a ban on gas hookups in new buildings by Jan. 1, 2023, though it's not clear yet how quickly these new codes would take effect. The city wants to start converting existing buildings to electric cooking and heating at the same time it applies electrification rules to new buildings, though many of the details are still being worked out.
But that should not be an excuse to move slowly. Officials should move to phase out gas appliances on an aggressive timeline and make sure that low-income communities of color, renters and others that are hardest hit by pollution and extreme heat receive the benefits rather than the burdens of this shift.
Electrification efforts have faced strong pushback from Southern California Gas Co., an investor-owned utility that serves the Greater Los Angeles area. It views gas bans as a threat to its business model and has aggressively campaigned against them through astroturfing, or setting up fake community groups, and lobbying. That has not been much of a factor in the Bay Area, where the main utility is Pacific Gas & Electric, which has been relatively agnostic about what fuel source buildings use.
There have been worries among community groups, including the LEAP LA Coalition, that focusing too much on shifting to electric appliances in new buildings, without doing enough to address existing ones, will concentrate air quality improvements and other benefits among those who are able to afford them and fuel housing and environmental inequality. Organized labor has raised concerns about lost pipe-fitting work as homes switch to all-electric heating and cooking. That landscape has surely contributed to a City Council that has been timid and resistant to change.
Meanwhile, the state has been little help. Gov. Gavin Newsom has set no target date for ending the sale of gas appliances — as he has for new gas-powered passenger vehicles by 2035. He has proposed nearly $1 billion to help low-income communities replace natural gas appliances with electric models, but such efforts will be rudderless without clear statewide targets.
Starting with new construction is a logical first step. We cannot keep building homes with outdated gas infrastructure that will only prolong fossil fuel emissions. But building codes that apply only to new units will do nothing to reduce pollution and improve air quality in the vast majority of homes.
Los Angeles should also be moving aggressively to retrofit existing homes with energy-efficient electric appliances like heat pumps, which cool interior spaces in the summer and warm them in the winter, and make communities more resilient to heat waves while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Gas ranges are also relatively easy to replace with electric induction models.
But water heaters and furnaces are often emergency purchases. Most people don't replace them until they break down. So it's crucial that rebates and other incentive programs be seamless and easy for people to switch to electric models when their gas-powered ones fail. Special care must be taken to make these programs work for poor communities that often lack the upfront cash for energy-efficient appliances and electrical panel upgrades, and to ensure that landlords do not pass the costs of retrofits onto tenants.
Los Angeles officials are smart to launch these efforts through an extensive engagement process, including a series of public meetings beginning next month and a commission made up of community members tasked with coming up with equitable policies to eliminate climate pollution from new and existing buildings. Officials should incorporate their recommendations to ensure the burdens of this transition do not fall on tenants or workers. At the same time, city leaders must acknowledge they are getting a late start and need to accelerate their efforts to catch up.
Now that Los Angeles is finally moving to ban gas, it should move quickly, but take care to get it right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.