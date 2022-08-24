If Nick Saban had an heir apparent, that person would probably feel a lot like Britain’s Prince Charles — groomed for a job they’re wondering if they’ll ever get.
But Saban doesn’t have a designated heir. Assistant coaches who might have fit that bill have all moved on to head coaching jobs elsewhere. The SEC is filled with them, with more on the way, all trying to replicate the success that elevated Saban — love him or hate him — to the status of an all-time great.
The University of Alabama has locked Saban up — theoretically, at least — for the next eight years, by giving him the university’s crown jewels.
On Tuesday, the University of Alabama trustees compensation committee approved a one-year contract extension to Feb. 28, 2030, worth at least $93.6 million. That works out to an average of $11.7 million per year over eight years. More importantly, for those keeping track, it moves him ahead of one of his former heir apparents — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart — just a month after Smart agreed to a 10-year deal worth $11.25 million per year.
Of course, on paper at least, there’s a greater chance Smart will play out his current contract than that Saban will. Smart is just 46 and has already brought Georgia the national championship that has eluded the Bulldogs for so long. (Also, Georgia has a history of sticking with coaches longer than it should, which is a rarity these days in college football.)
Meanwhile, Saban is 70, and few believe he’ll still be coaching football at age 78 — or that his wife will let him. But stranger things have happened. After all, 70 is the new 50, which makes 80 the new 60. And Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is on the brink of reelection at 77, while President Joe Biden is 79 and former (and potentially future) President Donald Trump is 76.
Age, as they say, is just a number, just like $93.6 million over eight years is just a number — a very big number.
It’s a big number that amply rewards an extraordinary college football career. It also says something about where priorities are.
While the University of Alabama has built a juggernaut football program and concentrated on attracting a cash cow of out-of-state students, it has fallen behind in-state.
According to the latest figures (fall 2021) from the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, the University of Alabama has fallen even further behind in attracting in-state students with 13,367 to cross-state rival Auburn University’s 14,460. What was a sizable UA lead in 2020 is now an AU rout.
Auburn also is the most popular destination for most new undergrads from the most Alabama counties — including Morgan, Limestone and Madison counties. (Alabama still gets more new students from Lawrence County.)
But new high school graduates heading to Tuscaloosa have one thing to look forward to. There is chance that the well-paid man in charge of the football program there will still be in charge during their senior year. The same probably can’t be said — barring a miraculous turnaround — about those heading to the Loveliest Village on the Plains.
Meanwhile, what of poor Prince Charles? He remains stuck, heir to the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Unlike college football programs, countries don’t just hand out monarchies to career princes anymore.
