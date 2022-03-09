World events have drawn a bright line between democracy and authoritarianism.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has united the world’s democracies, from the Americas to Europe to Asia.
It has also, to a lesser degree, united the world’s authoritarian and totalitarian regimes. All of four countries joined Russia in voting against a United Nations resolution condemning Russia’s invasion: Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea. (Thirty-five countries, including China and even Cuba, abstained.)
As a result, the weight of sanctions on Russia continues to grow. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would ban all Russian oil imports.
Many of these sanctions are justified. Indeed, they may be the best weapon we have against Russia. But some of the sanctions enacted will hurt only the average Russian citizen, not Vladimir Putin or the oligarchs with whom he has a reciprocal relationship.
The aim seems to be to drive ordinary Russians into the streets and force them to take down Putin’s government for us. Michael McFaul, former American ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration, has been one of the loudest voices on that score.
Obviously, it would be best for all in the long run if exactly that happened, but it fails to grapple with the situation in Russia. Already, thousands of people have protested, and thousands have been detained. The Russian Duma, which rubber-stamps whatever policies Putin wants, has passed a law enacting a 15-year sentence for criticizing Russia’s war in Ukraine — a war Russia still calls a “special military operation.”
It’s all well for Americans in the comfort of their chairs to say Russian citizens should risk being locked away for years protesting their government. It’s not so easy if you’re the one facing the prison sentence under an authoritarian regime that just attacked its neighbor.
Those of us outside Russia don’t even know what the average Russian — especially those in rural areas — know about the invasion. If all they’ve seen is Russian state media, then they have a quite different picture of events in Ukraine, and all they know about Western sanctions is they have made their lives worse. This is not a strategy to win hearts and minds.
We cannot confuse dissent in Russia with dissent in a Western-style democracy. We have free elections. We allow dissent and protest as a matter of course. Local authorities may and do overreact to peaceful demonstrators, and peaceful demonstrators can and do become violent, but these are the exceptions, not the rule.
That’s why when a Western government goes overboard in reaction to dissent, it’s news: for example, Canada’s attempt to go after the finances of people who participated in that nation’s trucker protest.
And it’s why incidents like the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot are, fortunately, rare. Jan. 6 itself was driven by the false belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Lonnie Leroy Coffman, a Falkville man who has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from Jan. 6, in asking for leniency, wrote to the judge, “I came to Washington, D.C., alone. My objective was to try to discover just how true and secure was the election on November 3rd, 2020. Did my vote go to the people I intended it to?”
American elections are free and fair. Russian elections are barely elections. Americans have endless sources of information of varying quality. Russians have few, unless they try to get around official sources.
We can hope for a popular uprising against Putin, but we shouldn’t expect one. To the extent possible our sanctions should continue to put pressure on those in power, not the ordinary Russians who don’t have it.
