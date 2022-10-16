No one likes it when a school is closed. It’s disruptive for students and sometimes for entire communities. Yet sometimes, closing a school is unavoidable and, in the long run, the right thing to do.
The Morgan County school board made just such a hard call Thursday, when it voted unanimously to close Sparkman Elementary, as recommended by Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr.
Elliott recommended closing Sparkman because of the school’s high cost of operation, which he said was $20,000 per student, compared to an average of just $12,000 per student systemwide.
Such a cost disparity was simply not sustainable and was sure only to get worse. Sparkman Elementary has been hemorrhaging students. During the 2019-2020 school year, the school’s total enrollment was 205 students. Last year, it was 133. This year, Sparkman’s enrollment is 103 students.
One response could have been to draw new school zone lines, taking students from other school zones and bringing them to Sparkman, but that would have been just as disruptive as closing Sparkman — and it likely would have done little to stem the long-term student population decline. Sooner or later — probably sooner — the school board would have again been in the position of closing Sparkman or redrawing zones.
Thus, this will be Sparkman’s last year. Next year, most students who would have gone to Sparkman Elementary will go either to Falkville Elementary or Priceville Elementary.
This is the right call, and over time students will reap the benefits. Schools serving a small and declining number of students often struggle to offer the programs and services available at larger schools. But more than that, keeping open a school where the per-student cost is so much higher than average hurts students systemwide. By closing Sparkman and transferring its students, the Morgan County school system can bring down its overall per-pupil costs, freeing up resources that can be used to improve the quality of education for all students.
Closing schools is never easy, but it’s even more difficult when the school is a high school rather than an elementary school.
High schools, with their varsity sports teams that bring out hundreds and even thousands of people to cheer on the students, can become the heart of a community. Closing the school can be like ripping out the heart.
Lawrence County, over the past couple of decades, has seen divisive battles over school closures.
In 2009, the Lawrence County school board voted to consolidate three high schools, Mount Hope, Hazlewood and Speake. Some Lawrence County residents say lingering discontent over that decision played a role in voters rejecting a property tax hike in 2015 to support schools.
Voters rejected the tax hike 7,019-1,860, a nearly 4-1 margin. All but one precinct voted against the tax, but the polling places near two of the three closed high schools had wider margins between “no” and “yes” votes.
Last year, the Lawrence school board voted to close R.A. Hubbard High, with many of its students transferring to Hatton. So, far, consolidation appears to have gone more smoothly this time — at least if the results on the football field are anything to go by.
The Hatton Hornets, with their influx of players from R.A. Hubbard, were off to a 6-1 start entering last week.
“The challenges that these kids faced have made them realize that there’s more to life than football, and I think that’s helped them grow,” Hatton head coach Denton Bowling said last week. “When these kids look back on their time here, (they’ll) realize they were a part of something special, something that people said couldn’t be done.”
No one likes closing schools, but students are resilient and adapt — usually with a lot more ease than their parents.
